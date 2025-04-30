How to Get the First Order Stormtrooper Skin in Fortnite and Join the Star Wars Watch Party

Fortnite is celebrating Star Wars in a big way this May with the upcoming Galactic Battle season. As part of this celebration, Epic Games is giving away a free First Order Stormtrooper skin to all players who take a simple action before August 31st. In this guide, I will explain to you how to get the First Order Stormtrooper skin in Fortnite, plus some exciting Star Wars content coming to the game.

How to Get the First Order Stormtrooper Skin in Fortnite for Free

To claim the free First Order Stormtrooper skin (with both the regular and LEGO styles), you just need to connect your Epic Games account with a MyDisney account. I will break the steps down for you:

Make sure you have an Epic Games account and a free MyDisney account. If you don’t have a MyDisney account, you can create one during the linking process. Go to epicgames.com/id/login and sign in to your Epic Games account. Then click your username in the top-right corner and go to the Apps & Accounts tab. Find the MyDisney section and click Connect. Once connected, open Fortnite on any platform. The First Order Stormtrooper outfit will be added to your locker automatically.

Watch Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld Early in Fortnite

As an additional bonus, Fortnite is hosting a special in-game event where you can watch the first two episodes of the new animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld before they premiere on Disney+. Here are the steps on how to join the watch party:

Log in to Fortnite on May 2nd, 2025, starting at 10 AM ET. Look for the “Star Wars Watch Party” in the row of experiences after logging in. Alternatively, search for the island code 2124-6713-8076. Enter the island, find a seat, and enjoy the show!

After watching both episodes, you’ll receive the Asajj Ventress Loading Screen as a reward within 72 hours. In addition to that, the Watch Party island also has fun activities to try. You can head to the Battle Arena and fight enemies using blasters and lightsabers. There are different ways to earn points around the island, and don’t worry about getting knocked out by other players, because this mode is all about having fun.

Important Dates and Deadlines to Remember

Make sure you’re aware of these critical dates for the Star Wars-themed Fortnite:

Event Date Account linking promotion for a free Stormtrooper skin April 30th, 2025 – August 31st, 2025 Star Wars Watch Party in Fortnite May 2nd, 2025 – May 11th, 2025 Season 6 Chapter 3 Galactic Battle launch May 2nd, 2025 Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld on Disney+ May 4th, 2025

The big event kicks off on May 2nd with Chapter 6 Season 3 Galactic Battle, Fortnite’s first full Star Wars-themed season. While all the details haven’t been shared yet, you will be able to purchase a Star Wars Battle Pass with several character skins, land on new POIs, and use special weapons and items from the Star Wars universe. May the force be with you!