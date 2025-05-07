How to Get the Free Common Cape in Minecraft?

Minecraft has just released a new free cape for players to enjoy. The Common Cape is inspired by one of the game’s most recognizable blocks, and it’s available to all players who sign in with a Microsoft account. Let’s look at what this cape is all about and how you can get it on your character’s back for free!

What is the Common Cape?

The Common Cape is Minecraft’s newest free cosmetic item, released on May 6, 2025. It’s inspired by one of the game’s most recognizable blocks, though Mojang playfully mentions they “can’t remember” which one. Based on its appearance, the Common Cape represents the iconic grass block in Minecraft, which any true fan will recognize immediately.

The cape features a design that makes your character look quite fancy when wearing it, and the best part is that it’s completely free to obtain.

How to Get the Common Cape

Getting this cape is pretty simple. Here’s what you need to do:

To get the Common Cape in Minecraft, you need to sign in to your Microsoft account through Minecraft Bedrock Edition. The good news is that once you claim it in Bedrock, the cape will appear in both Java and Bedrock editions of the game.

This promotion started on May 6, 2025, at 9 a.m. PDT and will run until May 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PDT. So you have nearly a full year to claim this cape.

It’s important to note that you can only claim the cape once per Microsoft Account. After the cape is added to your account, it remains permanently attached and cannot be redeemed again.

Is It Worth It?

The Common Cape is absolutely worth claiming, especially since it’s completely free and only requires signing in with a Microsoft account in Bedrock Edition. While it may not be as flashy, having any cape in Minecraft is still a status symbol that many players appreciate.

Since it works across both Java and Bedrock editions, you’ll be able to show it off no matter which version you play. For the minimal effort of signing in, you’re getting a permanent cosmetic item that will remain in your account forever. Plus, if you’re a collector of Minecraft’s limited-time items, this is one you definitely don’t want to miss, as it will no longer be available after May 5, 2026. Even if you don’t wear it all the time, having it in your collection gives you more options to personalize your character in the future.

Whether you’re building, mining, or exploring with friends, your Common Cape will be there on your back, making you look just a bit cooler in the blocky world of Minecraft.