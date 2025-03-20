How to Get the Free Home and Menace Capes in Minecraft

If you’re looking to add some cool new capes to your Minecraft character, there’s good news! Mojang is currently offering two free movie-themed capes called “Home” and “Menace” to celebrate the upcoming release of “A Minecraft Movie” (hitting theaters on April 4, 2025). These limited-time cosmetics can be yours by following some simple steps on Twitch and TikTok. Before diving into the steps, it’s important to know the deadlines for these capes:

Home Cape : Available from March 18 to April 6, 2025

: Available from March 18 to April 6, 2025 Menace Cape: Available until April 20, 2025

Now let us take a look at how to get the Home and Menace Capes in Minecraft.

How to Get the Home Cape in Minecraft (Twitch Method)

The Home cape is obtained through Twitch. Here’s how to get it:

Go to the Twitch website and sign in to your account Click on your profile icon in the top right corner Select “Drops & Rewards” from the dropdown menu Click on the “All Campaigns” tab Find and select the “Minecraft Movie Cape Campaign” option Click on the Minecraft category link in the description to see all live Minecraft streams Choose any Minecraft creator’s stream and watch for at least 3 minutes Return to the Drops & Rewards page (or check your notifications) Click the “Redeem” button to get your 25-digit code (it will be displayed in a 5×5 format) Copy this code Go to the Minecraft Cape redemption page. Paste your code in the text box and click “Redeem” (make sure you’re signed in with your Microsoft account) Click “Confirm” to finish the process.

Once you’ve completed these steps, the Home Cape will be added to your account and will be available in both Minecraft Bedrock and Java editions.

How to Get the Menace Cape in Minecraft (TikTok Method)

The Menace cape is obtained through TikTok. Follow these steps:

Open TikTok on your device and log in to your account Search for “Minecraft” in the search box Switch to the “Live” tab at the top Look for streams with the “Rewards Available” tag Select a stream with this tag and watch it. A gray tag with a 3-minute countdown should appear in the top-left corner. Wait for the full 3 minutes until the countdown ends. A pop-up will appear with your 25-digit (5×5) code. Copy this code Go to the Minecraft Cape redemption page Paste the code and click “Confirm“

After these steps, the Menace Cape will be added to your Minecraft Bedrock account and will later be available on Java Edition as well. If you’re having trouble getting your capes, here are some common issues and solutions:

No tag appearing on TikTok : Not all streamers have drops enabled. Try a different Minecraft streamer.

: Not all streamers have drops enabled. Try a different Minecraft streamer. Code not working : Double-check that you’ve copied all 25 characters correctly.

: Double-check that you’ve copied all 25 characters correctly. Cape not showing up: It may take some time to appear in your inventory. Try restarting your game.

These capes are tied to the upcoming “A Minecraft Movie” release, making them special limited-edition items that showcase your connection to the broader Minecraft community. They’re completely free and only require a small time investment to obtain.

The Home and Menace capes will be visible to other players in multiplayer, letting you show off these exclusive movie-themed cosmetics. Since they’re only available for a limited time, they might become rare items that newer players won’t have access to after the promotion ends.

When Will the Capes Disappear?

Remember, these promotion periods are limited:

Home cape: Available until April 6, 2025

Menace cape: Available until April 20, 2025

After these dates, you won’t be able to claim the capes anymore, so be sure to get them while you can!

If you’re a Minecraft fan, these movie-themed capes are a great way to customize your character while celebrating the upcoming film release. The process is straightforward and only takes a few minutes to complete for each cape.

Have you claimed your free Minecraft capes yet? If not, follow the steps above and add these exclusive items to your collection before the limited-time offer ends!