How to Get the Free Marvel Rivals 20M Player Spray

Marvel Rivals just hit 20 million players within days after its launch, and NetEase Games is celebrating with a freebie. To thank everyone who has supported Marvel Rivals, the developer is giving away a special commemorative spray featuring Galacta, the announcer we all know and love. It’s super easy to claim, so don’t miss out! Here’s how to get the free Marvel Rivals 20 million-player spray.

How to Get the Free Marvel Rivals Celebration Spray

The celebration spray features Galacta, the Daughter of Galactus who serves as the game’s announcer, in her adorable mini version. The design shows her in an excited celebratory pose with “20,000,000 Rivals!” written underneath. It’s a perfect way to commemorate being part of the game’s successful launch. Getting your hands on this special spray is incredibly simple. All you need to do is:

Log into Marvel Rivals on any platform (PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S). Play between December 20th, 2024, and January 10th, 2025. Collect your spray from the in-game inbox.

That’s it. After you do all the steps above, you’re all set to show off this exclusive reward in style.

It’s amazing to see how Marvel Rivals only came out on December 5th, 2024, and it’s already hit 20 million players in under two weeks. The game’s been super popular and it’s not slowing down. On Steam alone, over 400,000 people are playing together every day. That’s an impressive number, especially because it is higher than popular games like Dota 2 and PUBG.

Additional Celebration Rewards in Marvel Rivals

While you’re claiming your celebration spray, PlayStation 5 players can also grab some extra goodies, such as:

Free Spider-Man skin

Free Peni Parker skin

The celebration spray giveaway also coincides with the game’s Winter event, starting December 20th, 2024. During this event, you can also claim:

The Cuddly Fuzzlefin skin for Jeff the Land Shark

Other seasonal rewards

Remember, this spray is a limited-time offer. Once January 10th, 2025, passes, you won’t be able to claim this piece of Marvel Rivals history. Even if you’re not playing Marvel Rivals much right now, it’s worth logging in to grab this exclusive spray for your collection.

The timing of this celebration couldn’t be better, as NetEase has announced exciting plans for 2025, including new heroes, cross-progression features, and several seasons of fresh content. Log into the game in two days and join the millions of players already enjoying this action-packed hero shooter.