How to Get the Free Spirit Rod in Fisch Second Sea?

The Free Spirit Rod is one of the most powerful fishing rods you can get in Fisch’s Second Sea update. With its exceptional stats and unique money-making passive ability, it’s a rod worth pursuing for serious players. However, getting your hands on this rod requires more than just saving up E$. In this guide, I’ll walk you through exactly how to obtain the Free Spirit Rod, what makes it special, and how to make the most of it.

Free Spirit Rod Location and Requirements in Fisch Second Sea

The Free Spirit Rod isn’t just sitting around waiting to be purchased. To get this powerful rod, you’ll need to:

First things first, you need to complete at least 70% of the Second Sea bestiary. This is the main requirement that blocks most players from getting this rod early. You’ll need to catch a significant portion of the fish species available in the Second Sea.

This requirement ensures that only dedicated players who’ve spent time exploring the Second Sea can access this powerful rod. Once you’ve hit that 70% bestiary completion mark, head to the Isle of New Beginnings. The rod is located near the Angler NPC (the quest-giver) by the shores next to a wrecked ship.

Exact Coordinates: X= -389, Y= 78, Z= -394

The rod will be leaning against a beam of the broken ship. When you approach it, you’ll be able to interact with it by pressing E.

The Free Spirit Rod comes with a hefty price tag of 200,000 E$. This is a significant amount of currency, especially in the Second Sea, where earning E$ can be more challenging than earning regular cash in the First Sea.

To farm E$ efficiently, you can use your best First Sea rod (like the Ethereal Prism Rod) at the Isle of New Beginnings. Focus on catching exotic fish using bait like Coral or Deep Coral. If you have the Steady enchantment on your rod, you’ll have an even easier time farming.

Free Spirit Rod Stats and Features

The Free Spirit Rod is worth the effort and E$ due to its impressive stats and unique passive abilities:

Value Lure Speed 25% Luck 150% Control 0.15 Resilience 10% Max Kg 5000kg

The Free Spirit Rod comes with two special passive abilities that make it stand out:

Skeletal Flowering Passive: There’s a 20% chance to activate this passive, which causes purple gemstones to rain from the sky. During this effect, fish you catch can receive the Bloom mutation. Fish with the Bloom mutation sell for 5x their normal value, making this an excellent money-making feature. Visually, fish with this mutation will resemble the gem attached to the rod. Piercing/Stab Ability: Similar to the Azure of Lagoon and Trident Rod, the Free Spirit Rod has a chance to “stab” a fish during the reeling minigame. This advances your progress by approximately a bonus 6%, ignoring any debuffs to your Progress Speed. This makes catching difficult fish easier.

Best Enchantments for the Free Spirit Rod

To maximize the potential of your Free Spirit Rod, consider these enchantments:

Hasty or Swift : These enchantments will help offset the rod’s relatively low Lure Speed (25%), allowing you to cast and reel more frequently. This increases your chances of triggering the Bloom mutation passively.

: These enchantments will help offset the rod’s relatively low Lure Speed (25%), allowing you to cast and reel more frequently. This increases your chances of triggering the Bloom mutation passively. Herculean: This adds +25,000 Max Kg to your rod, helping you catch bigger fish. This is particularly helpful since the Free Spirit Rod’s base Max Kg of 5,000 is somewhat limited for a high-tier rod.

Is the Free Spirit Rod Worth It?

Absolutely. Despite the high price and bestiary requirement, the Free Spirit Rod is one of the best rods in the Second Sea for several reasons:

Its 150% Luck stat is quite amazing! The 0.15 Control provides a comfortable 45% bar width during the reeling minigame, striking a good balance between challenge and ease. The Bloom mutation from its passive ability offers a significant 5x selling value, making it excellent for generating E$.

While there are other good rods in the Second Sea, the Free Spirit Rod’s combination of high stats and money-making potential makes it a top contender for your main fishing rod.

The Free Spirit Rod may require significant time investment to unlock, but it’s well worth the effort for dedicated Fisch players. The combination of high luck, good control, and the profitable Bloom mutation passive makes it one of the best rods for both completing your bestiary and earning E$ in the Second Sea.