How to Get the Lady of Cranes Skin in Fortnite December Crew Pack

by Shida Aruya
If you’re getting bored of your old Fortnite skins and want something fresh, the new December Crew Pack has you covered. This pack includes the stunning Lady of Cranes skin, a gorgeous Japanese-inspired outfit, offering more value than ever before. Here’s everything you need to know on how to get the Lady of Cranes skin in Fortnite.

How to Get the Lady of Cranes Skin Bundle in Fortnite

The Lady of Cranes is a stylish new outfit featuring a golden mask and crane-inspired design elements. This skin perfectly complements Fortnite’s upcoming Japanese theme, adding even more flair to the game’s aesthetic. The skin comes in two versions, which are the Standard Battle Royale version and the LEGO-style variant.

How to Join Fortnite Crew in December 2024

To unlock the Lady of Cranes and all her accessories in Fortnite, here is what you need to do:

  1. Subscribe to Fortnite Crew for $11.99/month.
  2. Sign up before December 31st, 2024, to guarantee access.
  3. You’ll get the skin starting November 30th, 2024.

What’s Included in the Fortnite December Crew Pack?

The Fortnite Crew December pack is bigger and better than ever, bringing an exciting mix of content for players to enjoy. Not only does it feature the stunning Lady of Cranes skin, but it also includes exclusive cosmetics, V-Bucks, and more.

How to Get Lady of Cranes Skin Bundle Fortnite

Cosmetic Items

  • Lady of Cranes outfit
  • Lady of Cranes LEGO variant
  • Eternal Fortune Back Bling
  • Gilded Naginata pickaxe

Game Passes

  • Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass
  • LEGO Fortnite Pass
  • Music Pass
  • OG Pass
  • Rocket League Premium Pass

Additional Benefits

  • 1,000 V-Bucks monthly
  • Exclusive access to future Legacy Styles

This jam-packed bundle ensures you’ll have everything you need to stand out in Fortnite and across its collaborations!

Important Changes to Know in Fortnite Crew

Starting December 1st, Fortnite Crew is getting some big updates that will make things even better. One of the biggest changes is that all game passes will now be included in a single subscription. But to get the premium Battle Pass rewards, you’ll need an active subscription. Plus, if you’re not subscribed, the Battle Pass will now cost 1,000 V-Bucks.

At $11.99 per month, the December Crew Pack is a great deal with exceptional value. When you break it down, you’re getting multiple passes worth over 3,800 V-Bucks if bought separately. On top of that, you’ll get 1,000 V-Bucks every month, which is worth $7.99. As mentioned earlier, this pack also includes exclusive cosmetics and cross-game benefits, making it a must-have for Fortnite fans.

For Fortnite players who enjoy multiple game modes, this subscription practically pays for itself. Plus, the Lady of Cranes skin perfectly matches the Japanese theme of Chapter 6 Season 1. Remember, if you sign up now, you’ll get the skin on November 30th, 2024, just in time for the new chapter. Don’t wait too long – while the subscription is always available, this particular outfit is exclusive only to December 2024’s Crew Pack!

Shida is gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

