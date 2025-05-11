How to Get the Moon Blossom Seed in Roblox Grow a Garden: Complete Guide

The Lunar Glow update for Grow a Garden has introduced several exciting new plants, but none are as valuable or sought-after as the Divine rarity Moon Blossom. This plant can sell for 35,000 Sheckles per fruit without any mutations, making it the most profitable crop from the Night Seed Pack. If you’re looking to boost your garden’s earnings dramatically, this guide will show you exactly how to get your hands on this rare seed.

Moon Blossom Stats and Value

Before diving into how to get the Moon Blossom seed, let’s look at what makes this plant so special:

Stat Rarity Divine Drop Rate 2.5% Harvest Type Multiple Base Value ~30,000 Sheckles per fruit Mutated Value Up to 1.75 million Sheckles (with Rainbow) Compatible Mutations All (Wet, Shocked, Frozen, Chilled, Chocolated, Moonlit, etc.)

The Moon Blossom’s combination of Divine rarity, multi-harvest capability, and extremely high selling price makes it the best seed in the Night Seed Pack. A single Moon Blossom plant in your garden can generate more income than dozens of common plants combined.

How to Get the Moon Blossom Seed

There are two main ways to get the Moon Blossom seed in Grow a Garden:

Method 1: Night Seed Packs from the Lunar Event

The free method to get Moon Blossom seeds is through the Lunar Glow event:

Go to the center of the map where the three owls are located Talk to the Wise Owl (the big one in the middle) The owl will ask for plants with the Moonlit mutation. Give the owl Moonlit plants to earn Lunar Points Earn Night Seed Packs at various point milestones: 20 points: 1× Night Seed Pack

130 points: 3× Night Seed Pack

210 points: 1× Night Seed Pack

250 points: 1× Night Seed Pack

340 points: 1× Night Seed Pack

380 points: 5× Night Seed Pack Open the Night Seed Packs for a 2.5% chance to get a Moon Blossom seed

This method requires patience, as you’ll need to collect many Moonlit plants to earn enough Lunar Points for multiple seed packs. Given the 2.5% drop rate, you might need to open quite a few packs before finding a Moon Blossom seed.

Method 2: Premium Night Seed Packs with Robux

If you don’t want to wait or grind through the event, you can buy Premium Night Seed Packs:

Go to the Wise Owl area Look for the Premium Night Seed Pack option on the right side Purchase 10 Premium Night Seed Packs for 1699 Robux Open the packs for a 2.5% chance per pack to get a Moon Blossom seed

Remember that the Lunar Glow event is temporary, so don’t miss your chance to add this Divine rarity plant to your collection before it potentially becomes unavailable. Happy gardening, and may the RNG gods bless you with a Moon Blossom seed soon.