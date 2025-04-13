How to Get the Moon Idol Buff and Moon Kissed Mutation in Fisch Roblox?

The recent Blue Moon Event in Fisch has introduced some exciting new features for players to discover. One of the most interesting additions is the Moon Idol buff, which gives you significant advantages while fishing, along with the chance to get the beautiful new Moon Kissed Mutation. If you’re looking to boost your fishing experience and add some special fish to your collection, you’ll want to know how to get your hands on these new features.

What is the Moon Idol Buff?

The Moon Idol buff is a special 24-hour boost you can get in Fisch by catching a specific secret fish. This buff appears as a blue crescent moon above your character’s head and gives you several useful benefits that can help you progress faster in the game.

When you have the Moon Idol buff active, you’ll receive:

A 50% XP boost for every fish you catch

A 10% chance for your fish to have double its normal weight

A 5% chance to get the new Moon Kissed Mutation

The buff lasts for 24 real-time hours, giving you plenty of time to take advantage of these bonuses. It’s worth noting that the buff only applies to the specific fishing rod you used to catch the Moon Idol.

How to Get the Moon Idol Buff in Fisch?

To get the Moon Idol buff, you’ll need to catch either the Moon Idol – Sea 1 or Moon Idol – Sea 2 fish. These are secret fish that can only be caught during the Blue Moon Event. Here’s how to do it:

First, you’ll need to purchase a Blue Moon Totem from Lushgrove for E$500,000. You can find this item at the coordinates X: 1298, Y: 156.9, Z: -560.1.

The Blue Moon Event can only be started during a Winter Night in Fisch. You'll need to wait for these weather conditions before you can use your totem.

There are two locations where you can find Blue Moon Event Bunkers: Sea 1: At Snowcap (X: 2689, Y: 187, Z: 2567) Sea 2: At Lushgrove (X: 1411, Y: 156.4, Z: -590.9)

Once you’ve reached one of these locations during a Winter Night, use your Blue Moon Totem to open the bunker. Jump inside to access the special fishing area.

Inside the bunker, you’ll need to fish in the special pool to try and catch the Moon Idol. It’s recommended to use a fishing rod with good Resilience and Control stats, or one with Steady or Blessed Song enchantments.

Once you catch the Moon Idol, you’ll immediately receive the buff, which will last for the next 24 hours.

What is the Moon Kissed Mutation?

The Moon Kissed Mutation is a new fish mutation in Fisch that gives affected fish a beautiful blue tint. More importantly, it increases the market price of your fish by 2.2 times, making it very valuable for players looking to earn more money.

While the base rarity of this mutation isn’t specified in the game, you have a 5% chance to get it on any fish you catch while the Moon Idol buff is active.

Final Thoughts

The Moon Idol buff and Moon Kissed Mutation are exciting additions to Fisch. The beautiful appearance of the mutation and the significant price boost make it well worth hunting for, while the XP and weight bonuses from the buff can help you progress faster in the game.

Remember that the Blue Moon Event requires specific conditions to access, so make sure you’re prepared with your Blue Moon Totem. With the right preparation and a bit of luck, you’ll be able to enjoy all the benefits of the Moon Idol buff and add some stunning Moon Kissed fish to your collection.