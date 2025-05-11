How to Get the Raccoon Pet in Roblox Grow a Garden

The Lunar Glow update in Grow a Garden has introduced several new pets, and one of these additions is Raccoon. This Divine rarity pet has the ability to “borrow” fruits from other players’ gardens, making it one of the most powerful pets in the game. If you’re looking to add this sneaky critter to your collection, this guide has everything you need to know.

Raccoon Stats and Abilities

Before diving into how to get the Raccoon, let’s look at what makes this pet so special:

Stat Rarity Divine Hatch Chance 1% Egg Type Night Egg Ability Fruit Copy

The Raccoon’s ability is what makes it incredibly valuable. Every few minutes, it sneaks into another player’s garden, duplicates one of their fruits, and brings it back to you. This means you can get copies of rare plants you don’t even own yet!

How to Get the Raccoon in Grow a Garden

There are two main ways to try for the Raccoon pet in Grow a Garden:

Method 1: Night Eggs from the Lunar Event

The free method to get the Raccoon is through the Lunar Glow event:

Talk to the Wise Owl at the center of the map Give the owl Moonlit Fruits (plants with the Moonlit mutation) to earn Lunar Points As you collect points, you’ll unlock Night Eggs at several milestones: 70 points: 2× Night Eggs

200 points: 2× Night Eggs

230 points: 2× Night Eggs

280 points: 2× Night Eggs

310 points: 3× Night Eggs

420 points: 5× Night Eggs

In total, you can earn 16 Night Eggs through the event. With the Raccoon’s 1% hatch chance, you’d need around 100 eggs on average to get one, so this method alone might not be enough—but it’s free and worth trying!

Method 2: Premium Night Eggs with Robux

If you’re serious about getting the Raccoon, you can buy Premium Night Eggs:

1 Egg: 199 Robux

3 Eggs: 575 Robux

10 Eggs: 1699 Robux

For the best value, buy the 10-pack for 1699 Robux. This gives you about a 10% chance of getting at least one Raccoon.

How to Use Raccoon in Grow a Garden?

Always keep your Raccoon fed Play on busy servers Leave space in your garden

The Raccoon works well with certain other pets:

Raccoon + Night Owl + Echo Frog Raccoon + Mole + Kiwi

The Raccoon is arguably the most powerful pet in Grow a Garden, but its 1% drop rate makes it extremely difficult to obtain. Whether you choose to pursue it through the free Lunar Glow event or by purchasing Night Eggs, be prepared for potentially many attempts before success.