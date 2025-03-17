How to Get the Shamrock Rod in Fisch – Roblox?

The St. Patrick’s Day event has brought some exciting new content to Fisch, such as new baits like Lucky Bait and new rods such as Shamrock Rod. While it might not be the most powerful fishing rod in the game, its unique Clover mutation chance and collector’s value make it worth pursuing before the event ends. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the Shamrock Rod, from how to get it to whether it’s worth your time.

Shamrock Rod Stats

The Shamrock Rod is an event-exclusive fishing rod that can only be obtained during Fisch’s Lucky Event. Unlike most rods, it cannot be purchased with in-game currency and must be earned by completing a special quest. The Shamrock Rod comes with a decent set of stats, particularly its Luck bonus:

Stat Value Lure Speed 25% Luck 150% Control 0.15 (45% bar width) Resilience 10% Max Kg 5000 kg

What makes the Shamrock Rod truly worth is its special passive ability: a 10% chance to catch fish with the Clover mutation. Similar to Lucky Bait’s Blarney mutation, this mutation increases the sell value of fish by 4.5 times.

How to Get the Shamrock Rod in Fisch

Obtaining the Shamrock Rod requires completing a special quest for Clover McRich during the Lucky Event. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get this limited-time rod:

Step 1:

First, you need to locate Clover McRich, the event NPC. He can be found on Moosewood Island. He’s very easy to spot due to the huge rainbow floating above his head. If you have a GPS, you can use these approximate coordinates: X= 347, Y= 136, Z= 330.

Step 2:

Interact with Clover McRich to begin the quest. He’ll explain that his five brothers have been cursed and transformed into colorful fish. Your mission is to rescue all five by catching them and returning them to his cauldron.

Step 3:

The five fish you need to catch can only be found in special Lucky Pools that spawn randomly around the map every 30 minutes. When a Lucky Pool spawns, you’ll see a message at the top of your screen saying, “A Lucky Event has started in your server.”

Once you see this notification, quickly spawn your boat and search for the Lucky Pool. Here are the five fish you need to catch:

Fish Name Image Sunny O’Coin O’Mango Goldgrin Plumrick O’Luck Blarney McBreeze Rowdy McCharm

Step 4:

After catching each fish, return to Clover McRich and place it in his cauldron. You’ll get rewards for each fish you turn in:

After submitting 1 fish: 10 Lucky Baits

After submitting 3 fish: 20 Lucky Baits

After submitting all 5 fish: Shamrock Rod

Once you’ve submitted all five fish, talk to Clover McRich again to receive your Shamrock Rod.

Best Enchantments for the Shamrock Rod

While the Shamrock Rod has decent base stats, it can be significantly improved with the right enchantments. Here are the best enchantments to consider for this rod:

Hasty : The Hasty enchantment increases the rod’s lure speed by 55%, which helps compensate for the Shamrock Rod’s modest 25% base lure speed. This makes fish-catching much faster and more efficient.

: The Hasty enchantment increases the rod’s lure speed by 55%, which helps compensate for the Shamrock Rod’s modest 25% base lure speed. This makes fish-catching much faster and more efficient. Resilient : This enchantment boosts the rod’s resilience by 35%, addressing its relatively low 10% base resilience.

: This enchantment boosts the rod’s resilience by 35%, addressing its relatively low 10% base resilience. Invincible : If you plan to fish in special locations like the Roslit Volcano or Brine Pool, the Invincible enchantment is essential.

: If you plan to fish in special locations like the Roslit Volcano or Brine Pool, the Invincible enchantment is essential. Herculean : Since the Shamrock Rod has a 5000 kg weight limit, the Herculean enchantment can be useful if you want to target larger fish that exceed this limit.

: Since the Shamrock Rod has a 5000 kg weight limit, the Herculean enchantment can be useful if you want to target larger fish that exceed this limit. Quality : The Quality enchantment provides a balanced boost to multiple stats, including 15% lure speed, 15% luck, and 10% resilience. This is a good all-around option if you’re not sure which specific stat to enhance.

: The Quality enchantment provides a balanced boost to multiple stats, including 15% lure speed, 15% luck, and 10% resilience. This is a good all-around option if you’re not sure which specific stat to enhance. Mystical: You can also enchant the rod with the Mystical enchantment to boost the rod’s resilience, which is one of its weaker stats at only 10%.

Recommended Baits to Use with the Shamrock Rod

To maximize the effectiveness of your Shamrock Rod, consider pairing it with these baits:

If you’ve enchanted your rod with Hasty, consider using Coral or Deep Coral baits.

The Lucky Bait works well with this rod during the event, as both have special abilities related to valuable fish mutations.

Is the Shamrock Rod Worth Getting?

The Shamrock Rod has mixed reviews among Fisch players. Here’s a breakdown of its pros and cons:

Pros:

150% Luck bonus is quite good for a Stage 2 rod

Unique 10% chance for Clover mutation (4.5x sell value)

Limited-time collector’s item

Free to obtain (just requires time and effort)

Cons:

Modest stats compared to mid-to-late game rods

The Clover mutation passive has been reported as buggy

5000 kg weight limit is restricted for catching larger fish

The Shamrock Rod can be a decent upgrade for early-game players with its high-luck stat. For mid-to-late game players, it’s more valuable as a collector’s item than as a daily fishing tool. However, since it’s a limited-time item that may not return, it’s worth obtaining if you’re a collector or completionist.