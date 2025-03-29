How to Get to the Second Sea in Fisch – Roblox

The newest update for Fisch has finally opened up the Second Sea, giving players a whole new world to explore. If you’ve been fishing in the same spots for too long, this guide will show you exactly how to unlock and travel to this exciting new area. I’ll explain everything step by step, from finding the right location to defeating the boss that stands in your way to get to Second Sea in Fisch.

What You Need Before Starting

Before you try to reach the Second Sea, make sure you have reached Level 250 in the First Sea. You’ll also need access to Terrapin Island, and while not required, bringing some friends along is recommended to help with the boss fight.

The level requirement is the most important part. If you’re not at Level 250 yet, you’ll need to keep fishing and leveling up before you can properly access the new content.

Second Sea Location in Fisch

The entrance to the Second Sea isn’t obvious when you first start the game after the update. Here’s how to find it:

First, you need to travel to Terrapin Island. If you’re having trouble finding it, just use your GPS and head to coordinates X: 155.9, Y: 149.8, Z: 2038.8. On the southwest side of Terrapin Island, look for a large cave mouth with an NPC standing next to it. This NPC is called the Sea Traveler. You’ll find him near the bunker doors, at approximately X: 132, Y: 150, Z: 2042. Next to the Sea Traveler, you’ll see a cave entrance. This is the Dreamer’s Crypt, which leads to the Cthulhu boss fight. Go inside the cave to begin your journey.

How to Unlock Second Sea in Fisch

Once you’re inside the cave, here’s what you need to do:

Inside the cave, you’ll meet another NPC named Silas. Talk to him, and he’ll open the gate for you. Even if you’re below Level 250, he’ll open the gate, but be warned – what comes next is dangerous for underleveled players. After passing through the gate, you’ll enter a hallway filled with cultists. If you’re below Level 250, these cultists will attack you with fireballs that will likely kill you instantly. If you’re Level 250 or above, you can safely pass through. At the end of the hallway, you’ll find the main chamber with a portal. Wait on this portal to be teleported to the Cthulhu boss fight.

When you enter the arena, you’ll see Cthulhu chained up in the depths. You’ll need to defeat this powerful boss to gain access to the Second Sea. The fight involves using a special item called the Keeper’s Torch, which you’ll find in the arena.

This boss fight is quite involved and has multiple phases, so we’ll save the detailed strategy for a dedicated guide. What’s important to know is that the fight is more manageable as a team effort, so bringing friends along is recommended.

Final Tips for Cursed Seas

Make sure you’ve reached Level 250 before attempting to enter the Dreamer’s Crypt to avoid getting instantly killed by the cultists. The Cthulhu boss fight is challenging, so consider teaming up with friends if possible. After you’ve unlocked the Second Sea, you can travel back and forth between the seas anytime you want.

With this guide, you should now have everything you need to know about how to get to the Second Sea in Fisch. Happy fishing in your new adventure!