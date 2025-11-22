How to Get Trader Rewards in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Farmers Market update introduced Trader Troy, an NPC who accepts plant submissions in exchange for random rewards. Trader Troy offers a variety of rewards, including seeds, pets, eggs, crates, and special items. This guide explains how to complete Trader Troy’s quests and lists all possible rewards you can get with their drop rates.

What is Trader Troy?

Trader Troy is an NPC added in the Farmers Market update who stands beside the central green portal that leads to the Farmers Market area. He accepts specific plants in exchange for random rewards from his reward pool. Trader Troy’s quests refresh every hour, giving you a new opportunity to submit plants and earn rewards. The quests are free to complete and provide one of the best ways to obtain exclusive items like Gem Chests, Gem Eggs, and rare pets.

How to Get Trader Rewards in Grow a Garden

To get Trader rewards, find Trader Troy standing beside the central green portal that leads to the Farmers Market area. Look above his stall to see which plants he currently requires – these are displayed in a thought bubble above him.

Go to your garden and harvest the exact plants he’s requesting, then return to Trader Troy and interact with him to submit the plants. After submitting, you’ll receive one random reward from his reward pool based on the drop rates listed below. Trader Troy’s quests refresh every hour, so you can only complete one submission per refresh.

Once you make a submission, you must wait until the next hourly reset to get a new quest, though you can skip the waiting time by spending Robux if you prefer.

Complete Trader Rewards List in Grow a Garden

Here are all the rewards you can get from Trader Troy, along with their drop rates:

Reward Drop Chance Type

Pomegranate 17.81% Seed

Large Toy 15.07% Item

Outdoors Crate 13.70% Crate

Geode Turtle 12.33% Pet Jungle Egg 10.96% Egg

Levelup Lollipop 8.22% Item

Gem Egg 8.22% Egg

Gem Chest 5.46% Chest

Grandmaster Sprinkler 4.11% Gear

Wild Pineapple 2.74% Seed

Silver Lollipop 0.68% Item

Pack Mule 0.68% Pet

The most common reward is Pomegranate (17.81%), while the rarest rewards are Silver Lollipop and Pack Mule, each with only a 0.68% drop chance.

That’s all you need to know about getting Trader rewards in Grow a Garden. Find Trader Troy beside the green Farmers Market portal, check which plants he requires (shown above his stall), harvest and submit those plants, then receive one random reward from his pool. Quests refresh every hour.

The reward pool includes 12 items with drop rates ranging from 17.81% (Pomegranate) to 0.68% (Silver Lollipop and Pack Mule). Notable rewards include Gem Chest (5.46%), Gem Egg (8.22%), Geode Turtle (12.33%), and Grandmaster Sprinkler (4.11%). Complete quests every hour and maintain a diverse garden to maximize your chances at rare rewards.