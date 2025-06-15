How to Get Tropical Mist Sprinkler in Grow a Garden Roblox

The Tropical Mist Sprinkler is a specialized sprinkler in Grow a Garden that boosts tropical crops specifically. This sprinkler increases growth speed and size for tropical plants like Coconut, Mango, Cocoa, Dragon Fruit, and Watermelon. It runs for 4 minutes and can cover up to three plots at once.

Unlike regular sprinklers that work on all plants, the Tropical Mist Sprinkler focuses only on tropical crops but gives them stronger benefits. In this guide, you will learn how to craft the Tropical Mist Sprinkler, what materials you need, and how to use it effectively on your tropical farming setup.

Materials Needed for Tropical Mist Sprinkler

To craft the Tropical Mist Sprinkler, you need these four ingredients:

1x Coconut : Buy Coconut seeds from the Seed Shop when available

1x Dragon Fruit : Buy Dragon Fruit seeds from the Seed Shop

1x Mango : Buy Mango seeds from the Seed Shop when in stock

1x Godly Sprinkler: Buy from the Gear Shop for 120,000 Sheckles

How to Craft Tropical Mist Sprinkler

Crafting the Tropical Mist Sprinkler requires patience to gather all materials:

Save up 120,000+ Sheckles – You need this amount to buy the Godly Sprinkler plus money for the seeds. Buy the Godly Sprinkler – Check the Gear Shop regularly since Godly Sprinklers have limited stock and don’t appear often. Buy it immediately when you see it available. Buy Coconut, Dragon Fruit, and Mango seeds from the Seed Shop. Plant them and wait for them to grow so you can harvest the fruits. Go to the crafting area near Chef Bear in the center of the map and press ‘E’ to open the menu. Find “Tropical Mist Sprinkler” in the recipe list and click on it to select. Click the green “Craft” button and submit your Coconut, Dragon Fruit, Mango, and Godly Sprinkler. The crafting takes 1 hour to complete, or you can use 229 Robux to skip the timer.

Is Tropical Mist Sprinkler Worth It?

The Tropical Mist Sprinkler has a mixed value that depends on your farming setup. If you focus heavily on tropical crops like Dragon Fruit or Mango, the bonuses can provide good returns.

However, the high cost is a significant barrier. You’re essentially trading a 120,000 Sheckle Godly Sprinkler (which works on all plants) for a specialized version that only affects four crop types. The lack of mutation bonuses also makes it less appealing compared to sprinklers that can help you get valuable mutations.

The Working Bees update introduced several specialized sprinklers for different crop types:

Sprinkler Type Target Crops Duration Main Benefits Tropical Mist Coconut, Mango, Dragon Fruit, Watermelon 4 minutes Growth speed + size Spice Spritzer Spicy crops (Pepper types) 2.5 minutes Variant chance boost Sweet Soaker Sweet crops 5 minutes Size increase Berry Blusher Berry crops 1.5 minutes Size boost

The Tropical Mist Sprinkler offers good duration and covers a reasonable number of crop types. The 4-minute runtime is longer than some specialized sprinklers but shorter than regular Godly Sprinklers.