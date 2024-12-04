How to Get Typhoon Blade in Fortnite Chapter 6: Spawn Locations and Combat Guide

Have you ever wished you could channel your inner samurai while playing Fortnite, slicing through enemies and dashing across the map? The new Typhoon Blade in Chapter 6 Season 1 makes that dream a reality. We can confirm that this new katana isn’t just for looking cool—it’s a game-changer that improves your mobility and boosts your close-combat strength. Here is a complete guide on how to get Typhoon Blade in Fortnite Chapter 6, including its spawn locations and combat guide.

How to Get Typhoon Blade in Fortnite Chapter 6

The Typhoon Blade is an Epic-rarity weapon that’s very powerful, and we found several ways to get it in this chapter:

Typhoon Blade Fixed Spawn Locations

The most reliable way to find a Typhoon Blade is by checking specific locations where a dedicated shrine-looking stand can be found. These include inside the bamboo circle south of Masked Meadows, inside the Nightshift Forest Mythic Vault, in the Magic Mosses’ loot cave, and the northern building of Lost Lake. Additionally, you can find Typhoon Blades at Shogun’s Solitude, located in both the main and southern buildings.

Typhoon Blade Random Spawn Locations

If the stands are already looted, there are other ways to find the Typhoon Blade such as floor loot scattered across the map, inside regular chests, or by eliminating players who have one.

Mythic Typhoon Blade Location

Want something even more powerful? You can get the Mythic Typhoon Blade by defeating Shogun X, who appears on floating islands throughout the match.

How to Use the Typhoon Blade

The Typhoon Blade isn’t just about swinging wildly, although it does look very cool while doing it. It’s a versatile tool with multiple combat and movement abilities:

Combat Moves

Combat Moves How to Do Basic Attack Press the attack button for quick 30-damage slashes Cyclone Slash Hold aim to charge up 90-damage attack that knocks enemies away Falling Strike Jump and attack to slam down for 70 damage

Movement Skills

Movement Abilities Description Air Dash After Wind Leap, press jump again to dash forward in mid-air Enhanced Sprint Just equipping the blade makes you run faster and use less stamina Wind Leap Jump while sprinting to reach higher places and avoid fall damage

When using the Typhoon Blade, we have learned that doing basic attacks multiple times can lead to some devastating combos. To quickly close the gap on enemies, try to use Wind Leap and Air Dash, then defeat them with Cyclone Slash. But since the blade has limited durability, you need to use it strategically, because once it runs out, the weapon disappears from your inventory. Always have a backup plan and keep other ranged weapons in any situation.