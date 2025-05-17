Home » Gaming » How To Get Unicorn Blood in Dead Rails Roblox (All Methods)

How To Get Unicorn Blood in Dead Rails Roblox (All Methods)

Unicorn Blood is the most important ingredient in Dead Rails’ potion system. You need it to make every single potion in the game. Since it’s so useful but can be hard to find, this guide will show you all the different ways to get Unicorn Blood in Dead Rails (with and without killing a unicorn).

Roblox Dead Rails unicorn blood

How To Get Unicorn Blood in Dead Rails

Here are all the methods you can use to get Unicorn Blood in Roblox Dead Rails:

Method 1: Finding and Killing Unicorns

The most direct way to get Unicorn Blood is from unicorns themselves:

  1. Find a unicorn in the game world (they’re rare and don’t spawn often).
  2. Kill the unicorn (they can be tough, so be prepared).
  3. The unicorn will drop Unicorn Blood when killed.
  4. Use an empty glass bottle to collect the Unicorn Blood.

This method is straightforward but relies on luck. Unicorns don’t spawn very often, and you might play for a long time without seeing one.

Method 2: Using Crucifix and Lightning Rod

You can create Unicorn Blood using lightning during stormy weather:

  1. Pour any type of blood (regular blood works fine) on the ground to make a puddle.
  2. Place a Lightning Rod near the blood puddle.
  3. Wait for lightning to strike during a storm or use a Crucifix.
  4. The lightning will hit the Lightning Rod and convert the blood puddle into Unicorn Blood.
  5. Use an empty bottle to collect the Unicorn Blood from the puddle.

Lightning Rods can be found in several places throughout the game world. You can buy them at General Stores for $25, which is the most reliable way to get one. If you don’t want to spend money, you can also find them by exploring abandoned buildings, searching through towns, or looking in the Tesla Lab.

Roblox Dead Rails Potions unicorn blood (3)

Method 3: Using the Electrocutioner Weapon

The Electrocutioner can be used create Unicorn Blood:

  1. Pour any type of blood on the ground to make a puddle.
  2. Shoot the blood puddle with the Electrocutioner weapon.
  3. This will convert the blood into Unicorn Blood.
  4. Use an empty bottle to collect the Unicorn Blood

This is the fastest method if you have the Electrocutioner, but this weapon is hard to get.

Roblox Dead Rails Potions unicorn blood
Roblox Dead Rails Potions unicorn blood (1)
Roblox Dead Rails Potions unicorn blood (2)

Getting Unicorn Blood in Dead Rails can be challenging, but now you know all methods: killing unicorns, using lightning during storms, or using the Electrocutioner weapon. The method you choose depends on what items you have and what’s happening in your game.

