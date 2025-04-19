Home » Gaming » How to Get Unstable Molecules in Marvel Rivals

by Shida Aruya
Costume customization has finally arrived in Marvel Rivals with the Season 2 update, bringing color palette swaps to hero costumes. But there’s a catch: Instead of using Units or Lattice, you’ll need a new currency called Unstable Molecules to unlock this recolor system. In this guide, I will show you how to get Unstable Molecules in Marvel Rivals.

What Are Unstable Molecules?

According to the game’s lore, the Unstable Molecules are a synthetic material discovered by Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic) that can change a hero’s costume color. As a game currency, they’re used exclusively to purchase color palette swaps for eligible costumes. Each color palette costs 600 Unstable Molecules.

Right now, there’s only one way to get Unstable Molecules in Marvel Rivals, which is by converting your Lattice. Here is how:

  1. Go to the Heroes tab from the lobby and then select an eligible hero.
  2. Choose the Costumes tab and select an eligible skin.
  3. Click the Customize button.
  4. Look for the test tube icon in the bottom right corner, where you will be asked to convert your Lattice into Unstable Molecules (1:1 ratio) if you want to purchase the customization.
  5. Confirm the exchange.
Skin color customization marvel rivals

If you need to purchase Lattice first, your options are:

LatticePrice
1,000 Lattice$9.99
500 Lattice + 100 Lattice$5.98

Also Read:

Available Costume Customization Options in Marvel Rivals

Currently, only four costumes have color customization:

  • Luna Snow: Mirae 2099 – Plasma Pulse color
  • Magik: Punkchild – Rosy Resilience color
  • Psylocke: Vengeance – Phantom Purple color
  • Winter Soldier: Blood Soldier – Winter’s Wrath color

Remember, you must already own the base costume before buying its color variant.

Future of Unstable Molecules in Marvel Rivals

Unstable Molecules Marvel Rivals

The good news is that NetEase has confirmed additional ways to earn Unstable Molecules will be coming in Season 3, which is expected to be launched in July 2025. This might include Battle Pass rewards, events, or challenges, giving players free options to unlock these color palettes.

At the current price point, you’re essentially paying twice for a single skin. While the color customizations apply to your entire in-game experience (character model, entrance animations, MVP screens, and emotes), many players feel the price is too steep. If you’re not in a rush, I think waiting until Season 3 for more earning methods might be your best bet!

