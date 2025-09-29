Home » Gaming » How to Get Vampire Fangs in Blox Fruits

How to Get Vampire Fangs in Blox Fruits

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

Vampire Fangs are a crucial item in Blox Fruits. They can be used to upgrade some weapons, help you obtain a Fighting Style, and a Fishing Rod. It is an Uncommon rarity material, which can be obtained by defeating a specific NPC. Farming it will be easy, but you might have to spend a lot of time killing tons of NPCs, depending on your requirements. Are you wondering how to obtain Vampire Fangs in Blox Fruits? This guide provides complete information on each step required to add it to your inventory.

A Complete Guide to Obtaining Vampire Fangs in Blox Fruits

You can farm Vampire Fangs in Blox Fruits by killing Vampire NPCs on the Graveyard Island in Second Sea. They use melee techniques and the Flash Step ability during combat. Each Vampire drops 600 to 800 Beli and grants 36,000 to 44,000 EXP upon defeat. After reaching the Graveyard Island, you can interact with the Graveyard Quest Giver. You must reach level 975 or above to participate in the quest. Completing the quest requires killing eight Vampires, which rewards 12,000 Beli and 20,500,000 EXP.

Vampire Fangs in Blox Fruits Vampire NPC

Taking up the quest is the best way to farm Vampire Fangs, since you will also obtain Beli and EXP. Additionally, ensure you reach level 1001 to kill the Vampires comfortably. Note that every kill won’t drop Vampire Fangs, so be ready to kill tons of Vampires.

How to Use Vampire Fangs

You can use Vampire Fangs to get Shark Rod, Sanguine Art Fighting Style, and upgrade three Guns in Blox Fruits and three Swords. Here are the details:

IconItemUsesTypeRequired Vampire FangsOther Materials
Blox Fruits Shark RodShark RodObtain the rodFishing Rod5– 1 Meteorite
– 1,000 Fragments
– 7 Wooden Planks
Blox Fruits Sanguie ArtSanguine ArtObtain the Fighting StyleFighting Style20– 1 Leviathan Heart
– 2 Dark Fragment
– 20 Demonic Warps
Blox Fruits FlailFlailUpgradeSword1015 Scrap Metals
Blox Fruits KokoKokoUpgradeSword1015 Scrap Metals
Blox Fruits RengokuRengokuUpgradeSword8– 15 Scrap Metals
– 20 Magma Ores
Blox Fruits Acidum RifleAcidum RifleUpgradeGun810 Leather
Blox Fruits KabuchaKabuchaUpgradeGun3– 15 Dragon Scales
– 50 Leather
Blox Fruits Venom FangVenom BowUpgradeGun10– 1 Meteorite
– 10 Scrap Metals

The best use of Vampire Fangs is obtaining the Sanguine Art Fighting Style. It is one of the best styles for PvE, Raids, and Sea Events. Sanguine Art’s Bloodbane Drain can heal 20% the user’s Max Health when dealing damage. So, prioritize obtaining this Fighting Style with the Vampire Fangs you farmed. Apart from that, you can use it to upgrade the weapons you own.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

How to Use Fuse Machine in Plants vs Brainrots: Recipe...

How to Revive in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Anime Eternal Scythes Guide: How to Get and Stats

Anime Vanguards – All Elements Guide

Roblox Cut Trees Codes (September 2025)

Plants vs Brainrots All Bosses: How to Spawn & Defeat

How to Rebirth in Plants vs Brainrots

99 Nights in the Bunker Codes (September 2025)

How to Get Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits?

How to Complete Daft Punk Quests in Fortnite and Earn...