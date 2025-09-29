How to Get Vampire Fangs in Blox Fruits

Vampire Fangs are a crucial item in Blox Fruits. They can be used to upgrade some weapons, help you obtain a Fighting Style, and a Fishing Rod. It is an Uncommon rarity material, which can be obtained by defeating a specific NPC. Farming it will be easy, but you might have to spend a lot of time killing tons of NPCs, depending on your requirements. Are you wondering how to obtain Vampire Fangs in Blox Fruits? This guide provides complete information on each step required to add it to your inventory.

A Complete Guide to Obtaining Vampire Fangs in Blox Fruits

You can farm Vampire Fangs in Blox Fruits by killing Vampire NPCs on the Graveyard Island in Second Sea. They use melee techniques and the Flash Step ability during combat. Each Vampire drops 600 to 800 Beli and grants 36,000 to 44,000 EXP upon defeat. After reaching the Graveyard Island, you can interact with the Graveyard Quest Giver. You must reach level 975 or above to participate in the quest. Completing the quest requires killing eight Vampires, which rewards 12,000 Beli and 20,500,000 EXP.

Taking up the quest is the best way to farm Vampire Fangs, since you will also obtain Beli and EXP. Additionally, ensure you reach level 1001 to kill the Vampires comfortably. Note that every kill won’t drop Vampire Fangs, so be ready to kill tons of Vampires.

How to Use Vampire Fangs

You can use Vampire Fangs to get Shark Rod, Sanguine Art Fighting Style, and upgrade three Guns in Blox Fruits and three Swords. Here are the details:

Icon Item Uses Type Required Vampire Fangs Other Materials Shark Rod Obtain the rod Fishing Rod 5 – 1 Meteorite

– 1,000 Fragments

– 7 Wooden Planks Sanguine Art Obtain the Fighting Style Fighting Style 20 – 1 Leviathan Heart

– 2 Dark Fragment

– 20 Demonic Warps Flail Upgrade Sword 10 15 Scrap Metals Koko Upgrade Sword 10 15 Scrap Metals Rengoku Upgrade Sword 8 – 15 Scrap Metals

– 20 Magma Ores Acidum Rifle Upgrade Gun 8 10 Leather Kabucha Upgrade Gun 3 – 15 Dragon Scales

– 50 Leather Venom Bow Upgrade Gun 10 – 1 Meteorite

– 10 Scrap Metals

The best use of Vampire Fangs is obtaining the Sanguine Art Fighting Style. It is one of the best styles for PvE, Raids, and Sea Events. Sanguine Art’s Bloodbane Drain can heal 20% the user’s Max Health when dealing damage. So, prioritize obtaining this Fighting Style with the Vampire Fangs you farmed. Apart from that, you can use it to upgrade the weapons you own.