New season, new victory umbrella to get! Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 introduces a new reward for skilled players – the Vaultbrella. This golden Victory Umbrella fits the season’s Lawless theme, crafted with a design of gold bars and money bags. Wondering how to get this Vaultbrella in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2? Here’s what you need to know.

How to Get Vaultbrella in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The Vaultbrella is this season’s Victory Umbrella, a special glider that proves you can win in Fortnite’s toughest battles. Unlike Item Shop gliders, Victory Umbrellas are exclusive rewards earned through gameplay. Getting your hands on the Vaultbrella is straightforward but pretty challenging.

You’ll need to achieve a Victory Royale in either Battle Royale or Zero Build mode during Chapter 6 Season 2. This means being the last player or team standing in any of these game modes:

Squad battles

Solo matches

Duo games

Trios

Once you’ve secured your victory, the game will automatically recognize your achievement when you return to the lobby. You’ll see a congratulatory message announcing your Victory Royale, and the Vaultbrella will be added to your locker’s glider section.

Important Things to Know

Remember that you can only earn the Vaultbrella once per account. After claiming it, it’s yours to keep forever. While the standard Vaultbrella comes from regular matches, competitive players should keep an eye out for the upcoming Ranked Victory Umbrella, which you’ll be able to earn specifically through ranked gameplay.

Once you’ve earned your Vaultbrella, don’t forget to take a screenshot to commemorate your achievement. This exclusive glider isn’t just a way to make a stylish entrance, but it’s a badge of honor that shows other players you’ve mastered the challenges of Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless. A pro tip for you if you want to get the Vaultbrella, if solo matches prove too challenging, consider playing with a squad. Good luck!