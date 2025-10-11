How to Get Zombie Tralala in Steal a Brainrot

Halloween has arrived in Steal a Brainrot. The latest update features a ton of exciting limited-time events and brainrots. The Zombie Tralala is one such addition that is attracting a lot of attention. While not a completely new design, you might want to obtain this new character if you wish to join the spooky theme of the season. This article provides a comprehensive guide that will help you get your hands on Zombie Tralala in Steal a Brainrot.

Where to Get Zombie Tralala in Steal a Brainrot

There are basically two ways to obtain the Zombie Tralala brainrot in the game:

1. Wait for the Witching Hour

To get yourself a Zombie Tralala, you must be present in the game during Witching Hour. For those unaware, this is a limited-time event that will run throughout the Witch Fuse update in Steal a Brainrot. Every two hours, you can collect a random Halloween-themed brainrot from the conveyor belt. The other method requires you to be present during the Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse event. This is when Sammy, the owner of the game, drops rare items and brainrots for players to collect.

While the Halloween update’s Admin Abuse event has ended, you can wait for the upcoming updates and join the game early to avoid the rush. Roblox servers usually crash during these special events, given the sudden influx of players.

2. Steal from another player

The other, and the relatively easier method, is to search for players who have this brainrot and steal from them. However, you must be quick since players usually lock their bases. So, you must target one, wait for their shield to disappear, quickly steal the Zombie Tralala, and escape to your base before they catch you.

While risky, this method has a higher chance of working, especially if you don’t have enough money to purchase this brainrot when it appears on the conveyor belt.

Should You Get Zombie Tralala in Steal a Brainrot

While Zombie Tralala is a Halloween-themed brainrot, it is not a new unit in the game. It is similar to Tralalero Tralala, but is simply its zombie version. As for its appearance, Zombie Tralala has light and dark green patterns all over its body. Additionally, it has stitches all over, giving it a grotesque appearance. On top of that, the brainrot also has a green oozy aura around it and wears purple shoes.

So, if you wish to join the spooky season’s fun, then we recommend working for this brainrot. Since it is based on Tralalero Tralala, you might not be particularly inclined towards spending time getting it. So, this brainrot is best for players who have yet to get anything high rarity but have enough to spend on this Secret unit. Note that this unit makes $500k/s but also costs a whopping $100M.