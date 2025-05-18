How to Get Zombified Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox

Grow a Garden continues to add exciting new features, and the Zombified mutation is one more addition to the game. This mutation not only makes your crops look different with the green glow and dripping effects, but it also multiplies their value by a lot!

If you’re looking to boost your profits and add this mutation to your garden, this guide will show you exactly how to get the Zombified mutation in Grow A Garden.

What is the Zombified Mutation?

The Zombified mutation is one of the newest mutations added to Grow a Garden, along with the Bloodlit mutation. When your crops get this mutation, they become surrounded by a green fog and drip with green liquid. It’s not just for looks, though; the Zombified mutation adds a 25x multiplier to your crops’ value. This is first mutation in Grow a Garden comes from a pet’s passive ability.

How to Get the Zombified Mutation

Getting the Zombified mutation involves a few steps:

1. Get the Chicken Zombie Pet

The only way to get the Zombified mutation is through the Chicken Zombie pet. This Mythical tier pet was added during the Blood Moon update (Patch 1.06.0) on May 17th, 2025. Unlike most pets in Grow a Garden, the Chicken Zombie isn’t hatched from an egg. Instead, you get it by watching a special cutscene.

2. Deploy Your Chicken Zombie

Once you have the Chicken Zombie pet:

Equip the pet in your inventory

in your inventory Hold the Chicken Zombie in your hand

Click the left mouse button on an empty area of your farm

Tips for Maximizing Zombified Mutations

Here are some strategies to get more Zombified mutations in your garden:

Plant Lots of Crops: Since the mutation has a random chance of affecting any fruit in your garden, having more crops means more chances for the mutation to appear.

Since the mutation has a random chance of affecting any fruit in your garden, Use Multi-Harvest Plants: Multi-harvest plants give you multiple chances to get the mutation without replanting, making them ideal for this purpose.

Multi-harvest plants give you multiple chances to get the mutation without replanting, making them ideal for this purpose. Keep Your Pet Happy: Make sure your pet is fed so that it can use its passive ability.

Remember that this is just one of many mutations in the game, each with its own benefits. If you’re looking to increase your profits in Grow a Garden, getting the Chicken Zombie pet and aiming for Zombified mutations is definitely a strategy worth trying.