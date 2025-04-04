Marvel Rivals is about to get a lot more colorful and social with Season 2. Starting April 11, 2025, you’ll be able to gift store items to friends and customize popular costumes with new color options. If you’re wondering how to gift costumes and customize skins in Marvel Rivals Season 2, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll down to find out!

How to Customize Skins in Marvel Rivals: Costume Recolor

From the Dev Vision Vol. 05 video, we found out that Season 2 will bring a breath of fresh air to Marvel Rivals’ cosmetics system by introducing free color variants for the game’s costumes. This new feature gives you more ways to stand out in matches and customize the skins of your favorite heroes.

While NetEase hasn’t revealed the full list of costumes getting the recolor treatment, they’ve shown off two examples:

Psylocke’s Vengeance Costume : The original features a purple, black, and red color scheme. The new variant swaps this for a striking purple, white, and gold combination.

: The original features a purple, black, and red color scheme. The new variant swaps this for a striking purple, white, and gold combination. Luna Snow’s Mirae 2099: Currently white, purple, and pink, the alternate version will sport a refreshing white, blue, and aqua color palette.

It’s worth noting that both showcased examples are premium costumes that require purchase. NetEase hasn’t confirmed if free costumes (like those from events, Season Passes, Twitch Drops, or default skins) will also receive color options.

How to Gift Costumes to Friends in Marvel Rivals

The second major addition in Season 2 is the ability to gift cosmetics to friends. This feature allows you to purchase store items for others, potentially strengthening your in-game friendships. How the gifting system works:

Select the bundle or costume you want to gift in the game. Click the Gift button near the price. Search or select a friend from your friends list. Click the gift box icon next to their username. Review the gift details in the confirmation pop-up. Confirm the purchase.

Before you start sending presents to everyone, here are some key details about the gifting system:

You can only gift items using Lattice , the premium currency that requires real money. Units cannot be used for gifting.

, the premium currency that requires real money. Units cannot be used for gifting. You can only send five gifts per day to prevent excessive spending.

to prevent excessive spending. Gifting an item costs the same as purchasing it for yourself.

The gifting system creates new opportunities for players. Did your friend help you rank up? Gift them a costume as thanks. Is it someone’s birthday? A Marvel Rivals cosmetic might be the perfect present. According to Creative Director Guangguang, the feature aims to “foster better communication and interaction among friends” within the game.

Why These Features Matter for Marvel Rivals Players

These new features show that NetEase is focusing on improving the social and customization side of Marvel Rivals. Recolor options let players personalize their look without spending extra, and the gifting system adds a fun way to connect with friends in-game. Along with two new heroes, Emma Frost arriving on April 11 and Ultron joining later in the season, plus major balance changes, Season 2 will definitely be an exciting update.

Both the costume recolors and gifting system will be available when Season 2 launches. Make sure your game is updated to the latest version to access these features.