How to Have a Baby in inZOI: Complete Pregnancy Guide

Looking to start a family in inZOI? Having a baby in this life simulator requires specific steps and conditions. In this guide, I will show you everything you need to know about how to have a baby in inZOI, starting with the steps from pregnancy, childbirth, and what to expect when you’re virtually expecting in the game.

How to Have a Baby in inZOI

Before your Zois can create a bundle of joy, you’ll need to meet some important requirements. First, your Zois must be married—no exceptions for now, as the game only allows baby-making between wedded couples. Second, keep an eye on your household size, as you must have fewer than 8 Zois total in your family to make room for a new addition.

Once your Zois are happily married and living together, follow these steps:

Click on one of your married Zois. Select More in the dialogue options. Go to the Romance category. Choose Suggest having a baby.

If your partner agrees, they’ll automatically head to the bedroom together. A cutscene with blurry hearts will play, discreetly representing the baby-making attempt.

Currently, only opposite-sex married couples can have biological children in the game, though this limitation should change in the future. If you’re playing with same-sex couples, don’t worry! The developers have announced an adoption system coming in May 2025, which will expand family planning options for all Zoi households.

Also Read:

Pregnancy Period in inZOI

Once pregnant, your Zoi will experience a three-day pregnancy period. Throughout this time, their belly will grow visibly larger each day as the pregnancy progresses. Your Zoi might experience mood swings and occasionally feel sick, too.

The pregnancy period unlocks several special interactions with other Zois, such as:

Invite others to feel the baby.

Look at ultrasound pictures on their phone.

Shop for baby products on the computer.

Discuss baby planning with their spouse.

Announce the pregnancy to the other Zois.

Giving Birth in inZOI

After three in-game days, follow these steps to finally have a baby:

A red exclamation mark will appear on your pregnant Zoi’s portrait. Click it to trigger the birthing process. Your Zoi will show signs of contractions. A brief hospital cutscene will play. You’ll return home with a baby. You’ll be prompted to name your newborn.

Can You Adopt a Baby in inZOI?

For now, the adoption system has not yet been introduced. However, according inZoi’s official development roadmap, an adoption system is scheduled to arrive in May 2025 as part of Update 1.

This feature will expand parenting options, giving same-sex couples and single Zois ways to become parents without biological pregnancy. The adoption system will likely work through the phone or computer interfaces. Until then, you can create families with same-sex couples and older children in the Character Studio—just not babies. This workaround allows for diverse family structures even before the adoption update arrives.

Having a baby in inZOI lets your Zois start a family and pass their legacy to the next generation. The game keeps the process simple but meaningful, making it easy to plan. Enjoy raising your little one!