How to Hide Description and UI Buttons When Watching Instagram Reels

When you watch an Instagram Reel, the app displays the video description, account name, and buttons like Like, Comment, and Share directly on top of the video. This overlay can cover important parts of the video and can also be annoying if you want to take a screenshot.

Fortunately, Instagram has a full-screen view mode to watch Reels without any distractions. This mode lets you focus on the video content and get a clearer view, especially on smaller screens. Here’s how it works.

View Instagram Reels in Full Screen Without UI or Buttons

Before we start, it’s important to understand that an Instagram Reel’s frame is divided into two areas: the safe zone, where nothing obstructs the view, and the not-so-safe zone, which includes the on-screen buttons and description. The latter can obstruct your view.

Last year, Instagram was found testing a dedicated “Clear Mode” for Reels similar to TikTok’s “Clear Display” option. It allowed users to hide the description and UI buttons on Reels clips for a cleaner viewing experience by removing on-screen clutter and enabling users to focus solely on the video content.

The mode has returned as “Full Screen View” in the app. Here’s how to use it:

Open Instagram and play the reel you want to watch in full screen. Tap the three-dot menu in the bottom right corner. Select View full screen from the options.

Instagram will now play the Reel without the video description, account ID, or UI buttons. This allows you to comfortably view the video. However, you cannot take a screenshot or record the screen in this mode due to Instagram’s security policy. To return to the normal view, tap the icon in the bottom right corner or swipe to another Reel.

To view a specific scene without UI elements, simply watch the Reel and tap and hold anywhere on the screen to pause it. All the buttons and descriptions will disappear, giving you a clear view.

Instagram Story Trick to Save Reels in Full Screen

If you want to save the Reel in full screen, there’s another handy trick.

Tap the Share button and select Add to your story. Once the story preview opens, use your fingers to zoom in on the video as much as you want. Or, simply tap once on the video to make it full screen. Then, tap the three dots in the top right corner and hit Save.

This will save the video with your desired zoom level to your phone. However, this method won’t save any music added to the video using Instagram’s music features. In that case, you might have to use a third-party Reel downloader.

By using these methods, you can enjoy Instagram Reels in full screen without any distractions and save them to your phone for later viewing.