How to Hide Disabled Emojis on Discord: Step-by-Step Guide

Discord allows servers to have custom emojis unique to each server. If you’re a Nitro user, you can use these emojis outside that server, both in DMs and other servers. That’s why they remain constantly visible in the emoji picker.

If you’re not a Nitro user, these emojis will be disabled outside their specific server, however, they still appear in the emoji picker, taking up space and making navigation difficult. You can hide disabled emojis by clicking the small triangle (chevron) next to the server’s name to collapse its emojis. You have to do it for all the servers, but that’s about it.

Aside from this, Discord doesn’t offer a built-in option to hide disabled emojis. However, you can use the HideDisabledEmojis plugin from a third-party app called BetterDiscord to remove those greyed-out emojis from your picker. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use it.

⚠️ Warning: BetterDiscord violates Discord’s terms of service. However, the BetterDiscord team claims that only certain plugins violate the terms, and the HideDisabledEmojis plugin is not among them. Still, proceed with caution.

Step 1: Install BetterDiscord

First, you need BetterDiscord to use this plugin.

Go to the BetterDiscord website and download the installer for your operating system (Windows, macOS, or Linux). Open the downloaded file and follow the installation instructions. Restart the Discord app to activate BetterDiscord.

For more detailed instructions, read our guide on how to install BetterDiscord.

Step 2: Get the HideDisabledEmojis Plugin

This plugin will automatically remove all disabled emojis from your emoji picker.

Visit the HideDisabledEmojis plugin page and click Download. Open Discord and go to User Settings > BetterDiscord > Plugins. Click Open Plugins Folder to open the folder on your computer. Drag and drop the downloaded HideDisabledEmojis plugin file into this folder. Return to the Plugins section in Discord and toggle on the HideDisabledEmojis plugin.

Step 3: How the Plugin Works

Once enabled, the plugin will immediately hide all emojis that you don’t have access to in the emoji picker. There’s no need for additional configuration.

With BetterDiscord and the HideDisabledEmojis plugin, you can keep your emoji picker clean and only see the emojis you can use. However, note that this method only works on Discord’s desktop apps for Windows, Mac, and Linux, not on mobile or the web.