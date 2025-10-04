How to Increase Chubby Chipmunk Weight in Grow a Garden

The Chubby Chipmunk event in Grow a Garden requires you to increase your chipmunk’s weight to unlock rewards. The heavier your chipmunk gets, the better rewards you earn from the event track. Here’s how to make your Chubby Chipmunk gain weight as quickly as possible.

How to Get Chubby Chipmunk in Grow a Garden

Before you can increase its weight, you need to claim the free Chubby Chipmunk pet. Go to the center of the lobby and look for the Nuts NPC. Next to this NPC, you’ll see a “Free Chipmunk” banner. Interact with it to get your Chubby Chipmunk for free.

Ways to Increase Chubby Chipmunk Weight in Grow a Garden

1. Let It Eat Naturally (Passive Method)

The Chubby Chipmunk has a passive ability where it automatically eats a fruit from your garden every 1.38 to 1.57 minutes. Each time it eats, it gains 0.010 to 0.023 kg in weight. After eating, an Acorn spawns somewhere on the map that you can collect for random rewards.

This method is completely free and requires no effort from you. Just make sure your chipmunk doesn’t get hungry, and it will keep eating and gaining weight on its own. The chipmunk will ignore favorited crops and single-harvest plants, so it only eats from multi-harvest crops.

2. Trigger Nutty Fever (Active Method)

Nutty Fever is an event that speeds up how fast your Chubby Chipmunk gains weight. To trigger it, you need to submit crops to the Nuts NPC at the center of the event area. Different rarity crops give different point values:

Common: 1 point

Uncommon: 2 points

Rare: 3 points

Legendary: 4 points

Mythical: 5 points

Divine: 6 points

Prismatic: 7 points

Transcendent: 8 points

Once you submit 1,500 points worth of crops, Nutty Fever starts and lasts for 5 minutes. During this time:

Your Chubby Chipmunk eats crops much faster

Its weight increases more quickly

Acorns spawn more frequently for extra rewards

3. Apply Mega or Giant Bean Mutation

If you want the fastest possible weight gain, apply the Mega or Giant Bean mutation to your Chubby Chipmunk. These mutations increase the pet’s hunger rate, which means it needs to eat more often. When it eats more often, it gains XP faster, which makes it grow larger and heavier. The downside is that the pet will get hungry much faster, so you’ll need to feed it more plants to keep it active.

4. Age Up Your Chipmunk

As your Chubby Chipmunk ages up, it naturally gains weight. Keep your pet well-fed so it continues to earn XP and level up. Higher age pets are larger and heavier than younger ones.

Why Increase Chubby Chipmunk Weight?

The Chubby Chipmunk’s weight is directly tied to the event reward track. Every time it reaches a new weight milestone, you unlock rewards like:

Nutty Chests and Nutty Crates

New seeds (Acorn Squash, Ferntail, Pecan)

New pets (Hyrax, Fortune Squirrel)

Cosmetics (Acorn Mirror, Acorn Rug, Acorn Table)

Energy Chew

To increase your Chubby Chipmunk’s weight in Grow a Garden, let it eat naturally from your garden, trigger Nutty Fever by submitting 1,500 points of crops, and optionally apply Mega or Giant Bean mutations for faster growth. The combination of these methods will help you reach the 50kg goal and unlock all event rewards. Stay active during Nutty Fever periods for the fastest weight gain.