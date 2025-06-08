So Fortnite just dropped the new Chapter 6 Season 3 Super, and there’s this new thing called Hero Rank. Basically, it’s a way to get way better loot during your matches. In this guide, I will show you how the new system works and how to increase your Hero Rank in Fortnite.

What Are Hero Ranks in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super

Hero Ranks are like a score that shows how good you are in each match. You start every game at C rank and can go up to S+ rank. However, your rank goes back to C after every match ends. Yes, even if you get S+ and win, you start over next game. If you are playing in a squad party with friends, your whole squad shares one rank. So, if your teammate does something good, everyone gets the points.

When you rank up, two things happen. First, you get 100 extra health. Second, you can open better chests with better loot inside them. The higher you go, the better loot you get. Simple as that. And if you hit S+ rank, you get all the special abilities (called Hero Boons in this season) that you don’t have yet. That’s huge.

How to Increase Hero Rank in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super

Now let’s talk about how to actually increase your hero rank in Fortnite. There are a few different things you can do, and each one gives you points toward your next rank:

Method Description Eliminating Players This is the fastest way to rank up. When you knock someone down, you will get 75 points. When you kill them, you get 100 points.



To hit S+ rank in one match, you will need to eliminate about 20 players. Surviving Storm Phases Every time you make it through a storm phase, you get points.



The First phase gives you 100 points, and each phase after that gives you 25 points more. Taking Sprites to Shrines Find a Sprite, take it to a Shrine, and you will easily get 250 points.



These Sprites are all over the map, so just keep looking around. Destroy Scout Spires Scout Spires are easier to find than Sprites, so this might be your best bet for quick points.



It also gives you 250 points every time you destroy it. Eliminating Henchmen Killing regular Hencmen gives you 25 points each.

Hero Cache Rewards for Each Hero Rank in Fortnite

Every time you rank up, you get 100 extra health, plus an access to a Hero Cache full of powerful loot. Let me break down what you get at each rank:

Hero Cache Rank Rewards C • Uncommon-rarity weapons

• Uncommon-rarity consumables

• Possible Boon B • Rare-rarity weapons

• Rare-rarity consumables

• High chance of Boon

• First Hero Items unlock A • Epic-rarity weapons

• Epic-rarity consumables

• Guaranteed Chance of Boon

• Better Hero Items S • Legendary-rarity weapons

• Legendary-rarity consumables

• Guaranteed Chance of Boon

• Better Hero Items S+ You will reach the final form of Hero and receive all the Boons you are missing.

So you can see from the table above, besides just getting better loot, Hero Ranks change how you play in ways you might not think about. Higher ranks make your Boons way stronger, they work better and recharge faster. The extra health you get from ranking up can win you fights. Getting to S rank gives you 500 extra health.

Hero Items from the better chests can totally change your strategy, too. Some give you wave sounds that can destroy structures and damage opponents, while others let you see enemies’ footprints. They changed the whole gameplay this season, and it’s awesome.

Everyone starts at C rank, so it’s fair, and you can always compete by playing smart and doing the right stuff. The Hero Rank system lets different types of players succeed, so find what works for you and stick with it.