How to Integrated ChatGPT With Siri on Non Apple Intelligence iPhone

Apple launched Apple Intelligence features exclusively for the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models. This left many iPhone users disappointed. They have been waiting for these features for months, especially Siri’s ability to generate outputs directly using ChatGPT. But with a simple trick using the Shortcuts app, you can unlock this functionality on any iPhone. Here is how to integrate ChatGPT with Siri on iPhones that do not support Apple Intelligence.

Here’s How You Can Get This

Open the Shortcut app on your iPhone. Tap the + icon on the top right corner to add a new shortcut. Type ChatGPT on Search Actions. Tap on Auto under the Ask ChatGPT option for your ChatGPT model. Open the Auto drop-down menu and enable Start new chat and Continuous chat. Add another action by typing Speak Text and add it to your shortcut. Now turn on Siri and say Ask ChatGPT and it will start working.

This shortcut doesn’t require a ChatGPT account. All you need to do is install the ChatGPT app on your iPhone, and you’re good to go! Plus, you can conveniently view your interaction history with Siri directly in the ChatGPT app, making it easy to revisit your conversations anytime.

With this simple trick, you can bring the advanced capabilities of Siri to any iPhone. It’s an effortless, cost-free way to enhance your device’s AI functionality and enjoy smarter interactions. Give it a try and let us know on our X.