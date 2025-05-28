Want to dance with Sabrina Carpenter? Fortnite’s newest event lets you jump on stage with the pop star and show off your rhythm skills. You will compete with other players to match beats, unlock special roles, and maybe even appear in the finale photo with Sabrina herself. Here is the guide on how to join the Dance with Sabrina Carpenter event in Fortnite.

How to Join Dance with Sabrina Carpenter Event in Fortnite

The Dance with Sabrina Carpenter event runs from May 30th at 3 PM ET until June 16th, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET. You can find the event in the Discover tab under the “By Epic” section. Just click on it and you will jump straight into Sabrina’s virtual concert.

Dance with Sabrina Carpenter Event Gameplay and Rewards

When you join the event, you will need to dance to the beat of Sabrina’s hit songs like “Bed Chem” and “Espresso.” Your job is simple: Match the rhythm as closely as possible. As you dance on beat, your heart meter fills up. The better your timing, the more hearts you will earn. You don’t need to be a dancing expert, but good timing will help you score higher than other players.

At the end of each song, the top dancers get rewarded with special jobs for the next track. There are three roles you can earn:

Jobs Details Dance Leader You will use your available emotes to guide Sabrina’s backup dancers. This means other players will follow your moves. Special Effects Pro You get to fire off visual effects during the performance. Video Artists You choose the backdrop for the show, changing how it looks for everyone watching.

Want to appear next to Sabrina in the final snapshot? You’ll need to match the most beats during the entire show. This isn’t just about one song. You need consistency throughout the whole event.

New Sabrina Carpenter Bed Chem Bundle

The Bed Chem Bundle hits the Fortnite Shop on May 29th, 2025, at 8 PM ET. The whole bundle includes the Bed Chem Jam Track and Bed Chem emote, perfect for showing off your moves in the game. Ready to dance with Sabrina? Jump into Fortnite and test your rhythm skills in this sweet musical experience this weekend!