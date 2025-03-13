How to Join the Manus AI Beta Program (or Install This Free Alternative)

Manus AI is becoming very popular with many experts calling it China’s DeepSeek 2.0 moment. Right now, Manus AI is in beta and requires an invitation code to access. Due to high demand, invites have become so scarce that they’re selling for thousands of dollars on Chinese marketplaces like Xianyu. If you’re lucky enough to get one or want to request an invitation to Manus, here’s how you can do so.

How to Sign Up for Manus AI

1. Head over to the Manus AI website. You’ll see an introduction to the platform and a “Try Manus” button—click it to start the process.

2. Here, you can enter the invitation code if you already have one. But in case you don’t, you’ll need to request an invite by clicking on Apply for Access.

3. Then Enter your email address and provide a brief reason for why you want to use Manus

💡 Tip: Be specific! Manus says requests are manually reviewed. If you just say, “I want to try it,” you may not get in. Instead, explain how you’d use it—for work, research, automation, etc.

3. If your application is accepted, you’ll get an email with an invitation code. Once you receive it, return to the Manus AI sign-in page and enter the invitation code to start using Manus AI.

In the meantime, you can check the demos available on the website. If your personal need is not listed, you can provide the task idea directly to Manus AI so the team can take feedback and train the AI model to perform such tasks.

Alternatively, You Can Try OpenManus

If you can’t get access to Manus AI yet, you can try OpenManus, an open-source alternative developed by the MetaGPT community. It offers similar AI agent capabilities without the invite restrictions and can be customized as needed. However, the process is a bit complicated, and since it runs offline, you need a powerful computer with at least 16GB RAM, an RTX 4090 GPU, and 200GB of storage just for the model.

1. Open Terminal and get OpenManus by cloning the official GitHub repository.

git clone https://github.com/mannaandpoem/OpenManus.git && cd OpenManus

2. Set up dependencies by installing the required Python packages.

pip install -r requirements.txt

3. Install Ollama to enable AI model usage.

curl -fsSL https://ollama.com/install.sh | sh

4. Run OpenManus and start testing the AI agent

python main.py

This allows you to test OpenManus while waiting for your Manus AI invite!