How to Level Up Pets Fast in Grow a Garden – Roblox

Getting your pets to level 50 (and beyond) in Grow a Garden just got way more important with the Pet Mutations update. If you’re struggling to level up your pets quickly, you’re not alone. The grind can feel pretty tough, especially for newer players. I’ve got you covered with the best methods to speed up your pet leveling. These tips will help you get those pets to level 50 and even level 100 much faster than doing it the slow way.

1. Keep Your Pets Fed All the Time

This might sound obvious, but feeding your pets is the most important thing you can do. When your pet’s hunger bar is full, they gain XP steadily over time. But if that hunger bar hits zero, your pet basically stops leveling up. They won’t roam around your garden anymore, and their XP gain drops to almost nothing. Here’s how to feed your pets properly in Grow a Garden:

Check your pet’s hunger by opening the Pet HUD or clicking directly on the pet. Hold a large fruit in your hand, walk up to your pet, and press the Feed button or hit the F key. Do this every 12 hours when their hunger bar starts getting low.

Bigger fruits fill the hunger bar faster than small ones. While you can use any fruit, stick to the large ones to save time.

2. Use Pet Toys and Treats

The Pet Mutations update brought pet toys that can seriously boost your leveling speed. You can craft these at the Crafting Table or buy them from the Gear Shop. Here are the best pet toys and treats to get:

Items Details

Level Up Lollipop Instantly increases pet by 1 level

Booster Treats Give pets ongoing XP boosts

Pet Toys Small boost to your pet’s ability

These items cost in-game currency, but they’re worth it if you want to speed things up.

3. Use XP-Boosting Pets

Some pets in Grow a Garden actually boost XP gain for all your other pets. Having these on your plot is like having a permanent XP multiplier running. The best XP-boosting pets are:

Pet Type Effect

Capybara Prevents hunger loss and gives 3.4 XP every second to nearby pets

Cooked Owl Gives bonus XP per second to all active pets

Blood Owl Gives about 0.50 XP per second to all active pets

Night Owl Gives about 0.22-0.25 XP per second to all active pets

Regular Owl Gives about 0.20 XP per second to all active pets

Sea Turtle Sometimes gives bonus XP to random active pets

Iguanodon Dinosaur pets get extra XP

Ostrich Pets hatched from eggs start with a higher age (1-10 bonus levels)

The Capybara is probably the most powerful because it does two things: stops hunger loss and gives constant XP. If you can get multiple Capybaras, you’re golden. This is the method experienced players use to get pets to level 100 super fast. Here’s how it works:

Get 4 Capybaras and place them strategically around your garden. Place the pets you want to level up near the Capybaras (within 14 studs). The Capybaras will keep those pets fed and give them 3.4 XP every second. Add other XP-boosting pets like Owls for even faster results.

If you can get a Moth pet too, it automatically feeds pets every 10 minutes. This makes the whole setup basically AFK-able.

4. Smart Garden Layout Tips

Don’t expand your garden if you haven’t already. I know this sounds weird, but here’s why: A smaller garden means your pets stay closer together. This makes Capybaras and other area-effect pets way more efficient. In a smaller space, one Capybara might affect multiple pets at once. If you’ve already expanded, don’t worry, just use more Capybaras to cover the larger area.

5. Unlock More Pet Slots

You start with only 3 pet slots, but you can expand this to 8 total slots. More slots mean more XP-boosting pets working at the same time. Here’s how to unlock more slots:

Slot Upgrade Pet Age Required Robux Cost +1 Slot Age 20 249 +2 Slot Age 30 399 +3 Slot Age 45 799 +4 Slot Age 60 1,699 +5 Slot Age 75 1,699

You can also trade aged pets to Raphael at the Egg Shop. Hold an aged pet, talk to Raphael, and select “I want to sell my pet” to trade it for a new slot.

That’s the end of our tips on how to level up pets fast in Grow a Garden, and you know, it doesn’t have to be a slow grind. Focus on getting Capybaras first, then add other XP-boosting pets as you can afford them. Keep your pets fed, use the right gear, and set up your garden layout smart! With these methods, you’ll have level 50 pets ready for mutations in no time. Good luck with your pet leveling!