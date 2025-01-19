How to Make and Use Custom Emojis on Your Discord Server

You can find all sorts of unique and quirky emojis on Discord. But here is what I like about using emojis here. Discord allows you to upload and manage your own emojis on your server. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about custom emojis: what they are, how to create them, and how to upload and manage them. Let’s dive in.

What Are Custom Emojis on Discord?

Custom emojis are images you can upload to your Discord server and use in chats. These can be static (JPEG or PNG) or animated (GIF). Free servers support up to 50 static and 50 animated emojis, but if your server is boosted, you can unlock additional static emoji slots based on the boost level:

Free servers: 50 static

50 static Level 1 boosted servers (2 boosts): 100 emojis

100 emojis Level 2 boosted servers (15 boosts): 150 emojis

150 emojis Level 3 boosted servers (30 boosts): 250 emojis

Boosting your Discord server with Nitro will add animated emojis slots but the limit for animated emojis stays at 50. Also, only users with Discord Nitro can use animated emojis or share custom emojis across different servers. Without Nitro, emojis are limited to the server where they were uploaded.

How to Create Custom Emojis

Creating custom emojis is easy with the right tools. Follow these steps:

Pick an image you want to turn into an emoji. It could be a funny meme, your logo, or anything else you like. Use any image editing app to crop the image to a square (1:1 aspect ratio). Resize it to 128×128 pixels for the best results, as Discord will compress the image to 32×32 pixels. If you want your emoji to have a transparent background, use tools like Photoshop or remove.bg. Save your image as JPEG, PNG (for static emojis), or GIF (for animated emojis). Ensure the file size is under 256KB.

For a more straightforward process, you can use websites like Emoji.gg, Kapwing, or MakeEmoji. These platforms provide templates and automatic resizing options for creating Discord-compatible emojis. If you don’t want to create emojis from scratch, the same websites also let you download custom-made emojis.

How to Upload Custom Emojis to Discord

Remember only admins or users with the Manage Emojis and Stickers permission permissions can upload emojis. Once your custom emoji is ready, here’s how to upload it.

On Desktop/Web:

Open Discord and go to your server. Click on the server name at the top-left corner and select Server Settings. Navigate to the Emoji tab in the left sidebar. Click Upload Emoji and select your image file. Assign a name to the emoji. This name will be used as a shortcut (e.g., :emojiname: ).

On Mobile (Android/iPhone):

Open Discord and tap the server name at the top. Go to Settings > Emoji. Tap Upload Emoji and choose your file from the phone’s storage. Assign a name to the emoji.

Once uploaded, you can send that emoji to any channel on the server. Nitro users can use these emojis on any server or even the DM. Just click on the emoji icon in the chat box and click or tap on the custom emoji to add it to your message. You can just send the emoji or add the emoji between your sentences.

Users can also type the name of the emoji in between colons like this :emojiname: to send the emoji.

How to Remove Custom Emojis

To delete an emoji from your server:

Go to Server Settings > Emoji. Hover over the emoji you want to remove (on desktop) or tap it (on mobile). Click the red X to delete it. The slot will now be available for a new emoji.

That’s it, the custom emoji has been removed and no one will be able to use the emojis.

Custom emojis make Discord chats more dynamic and personal. Whether you want to add your brand logo as an emoji or wanna create internal memes between your friends as emojis, you can easily do that with the above process.