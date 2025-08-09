How to Make Candy Apple in Grow a Garden

The Chris P. Bacon NPC in Grow a Garden requests various food items that you can offer to get better rewards. Sometimes, he might ask you to bring a Candy Apple. This is why it is crucial that you know the recipe to cook this dish if you’re aiming to collect all the rewards from the event. This article breaks down the complete recipe for making a Candy Apple in Grow a Garden, allowing you to follow it easily.

The Complete Candy Apple Recipe in Grow a Garden

Cooking a Candy Apple is a relatively easy task, as you typically only need two ingredients. However, similar to other dishes, you must obtain three ingredients if you want to make a Transcendent-rarity Candy Apple in the game. Below, we have listed all the ingredients along with the recipe rarity to help you out.

Rarity Ingredients Mythical – 1x Sugar Apple

– 1x Blueberry Divine – 1x Sugar Apple

– 1x Mango

Or

– 1x Suger Apple

– 1x Sugarglaze Prismatic – 1x Bone Blossom

– 1x Apple Transcendent – 1x Sugar Apple

– 1x Sugar Glaze

– 3x Bone Blossom

Best Candy Apple Recipe to Target in the game

It is natural to get confused given the various rarities of one recipe in the game. However, your target should always be the Prismatic and Transcendent rarity recipes. This is because you will obtain the best rewards when you offer them to Chris P. Bacon. The higher the rarity of your dish, the more chances you have of getting the best rewards that the event has to offer.

However, it is also worth noting that these recipe rarities require you to get fruits that have a very low chance of appearing in the Seed Shop, making it extremely challenging for new players. If this is your case, then you can keep feeding Chris P. Bacon Mythical rarity Candy Apples until you receive a good reward.