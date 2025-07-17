Getting rich in Dig Roblox isn’t just about digging randomly everywhere. You need a solid plan, the right gear, and you need to know where the good stuff is buried. Let me show you exactly how to make money fast in Dig Roblox, so you can easily go from broke to rich in this game.

1. Choose Your Shovel Wisely

Your shovel is everything in this game. Different shovels work better at different levels, so here’s the progression that makes the most sense:

Starting Out (Level 1-15)

Don’t overthink it early on. Begin with basic shovels like the Wooden Shovel, Training Shovel, or Toy Shovel. These are cheap and let you learn the game. The Bell shovel should be your first major purchase.

Building Up (Level 15-40)

Get the Candlelight Shovel for free by beating the Candlelight Phantom boss. Why spend money when you don’t have to? Other good options for mid-game include the Shortcake Shovel for its Tasty modifier.

High Level (Level 40+)

This is where expensive shovels start paying off big time. The Gold Digger Shovel gives you a 25% chance for Golden modifiers that are worth 2.5 times more cash. The Prismatic Shovel bumps that up to a 30% chance for Iridescent modifiers worth 3.5 times more. At the very top, the Starfire Shovel provides a 40% chance for Celestial modifiers worth 4 times the regular amount.

2. Find the Best Digging Spots

Location is everything. Dig in the wrong spot and you’ll waste hours finding common junk. Some spots are way better than others for finding valuable items. Here are some options:

Gold Nugget Abundance at coordinates (-6975, 105, -1960) in Copper Mesa on the second island. This is the best spot in the entire game right now.

at coordinates (-6975, 105, -1960) in Copper Mesa on the second island. This is the best spot in the entire game right now. Polar Bear Abundance at (5135, 1115, -2085) on Mount Cinder works great for players under level 20. You can expect $50,000 to $70,000 per hour, and the polar bear gives you extra luck for finding legendary items.

at (5135, 1115, -2085) on Mount Cinder works great for players under level 20. You can expect $50,000 to $70,000 per hour, and the polar bear gives you extra luck for finding legendary items. Dinosaur Island opens up once you’ve found about 50% of all items. The dinosaur bone areas here are amazing for making money.

3. Master Boss Farming

Boss fights give you the biggest money drops in the game. The key is knowing which bosses to target and when to fight them solo versus in groups. The Giant Spider currently offers the best returns, dropping between $9,000 and $12,500 each time you kill it. Well-organized servers can make over $150,000 per hour this way. That’s insane money, right?

The Basilisk in the Copper Mesa Region isn’t bad either. It drops $7,000 to $8,000 per kill. For solo players or those short on cash, regular bosses like the Candlelight Phantom can be fought for free and still give decent money plus chances at valuable drops.

4. Smart Equipment Purchases

Don’t waste money on expensive vehicles early in the game. Focus on tools that directly help you earn more money first, such as:

The Item Detector, which costs $10,000 but shows you exactly where valuable items are buried . This saves a lot of time and pays for itself quickly by preventing wasted digging in empty areas.

which costs $10,000 but . This saves a lot of time and pays for itself quickly by preventing wasted digging in empty areas. A Glider helps you move across difficult terrain much faster.

helps you move across difficult terrain much faster. A basic ATV gives enough mobility for most situations. Skip buying expensive vehicles and save them for when you’re already making bank.

5. Quest Strategies

Quests give you a steady income without gambling on random drops. Two quests are absolute must-dos:

Pizza delivery quests pay $500 to $2,000 per completion. The fuel cost cuts into your profits a bit, but it’s still worth it. Moreover, every ninth delivery you complete for Pizza Penguin, you will get a free Arcane Totem. Combat Guild quests pay well and make you stronger against bosses. The more damage you do to bosses, the faster you kill them, the more money you make.

Those are the best strategies to use if you want to make money fast in Dig Roblox. The best tip that I can give you is that you need to combine all these strategies to get really rich in the game. Start with lots of farming and completing quests to build up some cash. Then invest in better shovels and charms. Once you’ve got decent gear, jump into group boss farming for the biggest profits. Follow this guide step by step, and I assure you, you’ll be one of the richest players on your server!