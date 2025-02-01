How to Parry and Stun Enemies in Deadlock

Ever found yourself struggling and getting pummeled against close-range fighters in Deadlock? The parry system is your best friend, and it’s easier to master than you might think. If you don’t know how to do it, I will break down everything you need to know about parrying in this MOBA, from basic mechanics to advanced counter-tactics.

How to Parry in Deadlock

The parry system in Deadlock is pretty easy to do, but it is incredibly powerful. By pressing the F key, you can activate a defensive stance that lets you counter any incoming melee attacks. When you nail the timing, your character gets surrounded by a blue shield with a matching glow. This is your window of opportunity to shut down aggressive opponents.

Press F to Parry in Deadlock Enemy got stunned for two seconds Time to do melee damage in Deadlock

Successfully parrying an enemy does more than just protect you. It knocks them flat on their back and leaves them stunned for a good two seconds. During this time, they’re extra vulnerable to melee damage, giving you the perfect chance to turn the tables.

Here’s the thing about parrying – it’s all about watching your opponent’s moves. Keep these tips in mind:

Watch for players trying to close the distance quickly, especially brawlers like Abrams.

Look out for the wind-up animation before heavy melee attacks.

Pay attention to minions when they get in your face. Yes, you can parry them too.

Remember that Parry in Deadlock has a 5-second cooldown, marked by a red fist icon next to your crosshair. Don’t get caught spamming the F key, so time your parries carefully. Also, one thing you need to keep in mind is that not everything can be parried in Deadlock. The system only works against melee attacks, so don’t try to parry:

Bullets.

Projectile abilities.

Any non-melee special moves.

How to Not Get Parried in Deadlock

If you’re on the attacking side and worried about getting parried, there are ways around it:

The Mouse Flick Technique

When you’re about to land a punch and see that blue parry shield, quickly flick your mouse to change your attack direction. This can help you avoid the parry and still land your hit. However, this does need practice.

Item Counters

If you can’t seem to counter a flick enemy parry, there is an easier workaround. Deadlock provides Vitality items in the Curiosity Shop that can help you counter debuffs, such as being stunned by a parry. Also, you’ll need to farm some Souls first before purchasing these items. Here are the best items to buy:

Debuff Remover : Helps you recover faster if you get parried.

: Helps you recover faster if you get parried. Unstoppable: Makes you temporarily immune to stuns, including parry effects.

Mastering the parry system can completely change how you play Deadlock. While it might take some practice to get the timing right, it’s an important skill for dealing with aggressive melee characters. Keep practicing, and you’ll be shutting down those close-range fighters in no time. The best defense can be your strongest offense, especially when you know how to parry like a pro.



