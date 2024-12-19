How to Play Secret Santa Online: Don’t Let Distance Ruin Festive Spirits

Being far away from your friends or family or if you are working remotely doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the joy of playing Secret Santa. Here are some websites that will let you enjoy this festive season remotely. The site keeps the name shuffle secret and makes the whole process easy. You can choose gifts, send them, and confirm them. Whether you’re miles away or in a different country, here’s how you can play Secret Santa this Christmas.

1. Elfster: A Festive Favorite for Secret Santa

Elfster keeps the gifting process fun and full of surprises. It lets participants create personalized wish lists, making it easier to pick the perfect gift. One standout feature is the option to set draw restrictions, ensuring that certain people won’t end up gifting each other. Elfster also makes communication easy with built-in messaging and sends reminders to keep everyone organized and on schedule.

You can even download its app which is available on both the App Store and Play Store.

Also Read:

2. Let’s Be Santa

Let’s Be Santa makes organizing a Secret Santa exchange super simple. The best part is that it doesn’t even require an email address. You can directly share a link with your participants to join the exchange, making it quick and easy to get everyone involved. With its user-friendly design and no-email setup. Let’s Be Santa is a great option for playing Secret Santa online.

3. DrawNames

DrawNames simplifies organizing Secret Santa by allowing the organizer to collect names and email addresses, set exclusions, and specify exchange details like date, time, and budget. Once participants accept the invite, they can create and edit wish lists, with the option to view others’ lists and ask anonymous questions. The platform also includes Amazon gift suggestions, though users can personalize their lists. A standout feature is that it remembers past assignments to prevent repeats in future exchanges.

You can download their app also available on both the App Store and Play Store.

So no matter the distance or group size, these Secret Santa platforms can be helpful for people staying far away. So you can gather your friends or family, pick your favorite platform, and let the holiday magic begin.