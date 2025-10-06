Home » Gaming » How to Preload Battlefield 6 on PS5, PC, and Xbox

How to Preload Battlefield 6 on PS5, PC, and Xbox

by Swastik Sharma
Battlefield 6’s hype is off the roof, thanks to incredible trailers and the successful open beta of the game. However, if you missed the initial fun or wish to jump into action as soon as the title rolls out, then you might want to Preload the game. This will let you start shooting and stacking kills the moment EA does the global release. However, do you know how to preload Battlefield 6 on your preferred platform? If not, then continue reading this article for step-by-step instructions on how to do so.

Battlefield 6 Preload Size and Date

Battlefield 6’s preload began on October 3, 2025, at 8 AM PT ahead of its global launch. Anyone who pre-orders the game before 10th October, 2025, will be able to preload it beforehand. It is interesting to note that EA is not offering any early access for Battlefield 6, even if you pre-order the game. Next, you must free around 76 GB of space on your disk to successfully install Battlefield 6. However, you can go for selective download, which allows you to skip some of the content. We have added more details below.

  • Base Game Size – ~49 GB
  • Multiplayer Content size – 5 GB
  • Singleplayer Content size – 15 GB
  • Singleplayer HD Cutscenes – 7 GB
  • Multiplayer HD Cutscenes – 423 MB

How to Preload Battlefield 6 on PS5

It is very easy to preload Battlefield 6 on your PS5. Simply follow the instructions below to install the game.

  1. Head over to the Battlefield 6 page on the PlayStation Store.
  2. Click on Pre-order to purchase the game.
  3. Head over to your Library.
  4. Search for Battlefield 6 in your Library and click the Download option.
  5. Wait for the download to finish.

How to Preload Battlefield 6 on PC

Preloading the game on PC is also a straightforward task. However, note that this can only be done on Steam, and the preload option is unavailable on the Epic Games Store. However, some players have noticed that you can preload the game on Epic via the EA App. Again, you will need to pre-purchase the game to load it beforehand.

  1. Head over to Steam and open the Battlefield 6 page.
  2. Next, pre-purchase the game and complete the transaction.
  3. You will then see the option to preload the game.
  4. Click the option to start the download and wait for it to finish.

How to Preload Battlefield 6 on Xbox

Xbox users must also follow similar steps to preload the game on their system. We have listed all the instructions below to help you out.

  1. Open the Xbox Store and head over to the Battlefield 6 page.
  2. Pre-purchase the game.
  3. Click the preload option to start the download.
  4. Wait for the download to finish.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. We hope that you found it helpful.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

