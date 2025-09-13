Home » Gaming » How to Preload EA FC 26: Complete Guide for All Platforms

How to Preload EA FC 26: Complete Guide for All Platforms

Are you getting ready for EA FC 26? If you are, then you will want to download the game before it launches so you can start playing right away. Preloading saves you time and lets you jump into the action the moment servers go live. Here are the methods on how to preload EA FC 26.

Preload EA FC 26

When Can You Start Preloading EA FC 26?

The preload schedule actually depends on which edition you bought. Here’s when you can start downloading:

EditionPreload Start DateEarly Access
Ultimate EditionSeptember 12, 2025September 19, 2025
Standard EditionSeptember 19, 2025September 26, 2025

EA FC 26 takes up about 52 GB of storage space, so make sure you have enough room on your device.

How to Preload EA FC 26

Here are all the methods to preload EA FC 26 on different platforms:

Preload EA FC 26

PC

Whether you’re using Steam, Epic Games Store, or EA App, the steps are pretty much the same:

  1. Open your gaming platform and pre-order EA FC 26 if you haven’t already.
  2. After September 12 (Ultimate) or September 19 (Standard), look for the preload option.
  3. Click download and wait for it to finish.

PlayStation (PS4/PS5)

  1. Head to the PlayStation Store and pre-order EA FC 26.
  2. Check your game library.
  3. You’ll see a download button once preloading starts. Hit that button and you’re all set.

Xbox (Xbox One/Series XS)

  1. Go to the Xbox Store, pre-order the game, and wait for the preload date.
  2. Once it arrives, you can download it from your library or the store page.

Everyone’s going to download EA FC 26 at the same time when it launches. That means slow download speeds and frustration. By preloading, you skip all that drama and can start playing immediately! Plus, you can also start building your Ultimate Team early using the FC 26 Web App, which goes live on September 17th. So, preload EA FC 26 as soon as possible!

