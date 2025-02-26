How to Preload Monster Hunter Wilds: Complete Guide with Preload Dates

Can’t wait to jump into Monster Hunter Wilds? With the game’s release set for February 28th, 2025, you can get ahead by preloading the game now. This is a complete guide on how to preload Monster Hunter Wilds, plus their available dates and times.

Monster Hunter Wilds Preload Dates and Times

Preloading for Monster Hunter Wilds is now available on all platforms! Yes, Capcom has made it possible for hunters to download the game files early, so you won’t waste precious hunting time on release day waiting for downloads.

PC and Xbox Preload Times

If you’re playing on PC through Steam or on Xbox Series XS, you can preload the game globally at the same time. Here’s the complete schedule for various regions:

Location Time Zone Preload Date and Time Los Angeles PST 9:00 PM (February 25th) New York EST 12:00 AM (February 26th) London GMT 5:00 AM (February 26th) Berlin CET 6:00 AM (February 26th) Cairo EET 7:00 AM (February 26th) Tokyo JST 2:00 PM (February 26th) Sydney AEDT 4:00 PM (February 26th) Auckland NZDT 6:00 PM (February 26th)

PS5 Preload Times

PlayStation 5 owners get to preload based on their local region. This means preloading begins at 12:00 AM (midnight) on February 26th, 2025, in your specific time zone.

How to Preload Monster Hunter Wilds

For PS5 digital buyers, the Day One Patch (approximately 18GB) is already included in the preload. Physical copy owners will need to download this patch separately, but if you’re preloading the digital version, you’re all set to go as soon as the game unlocks. Here are the ways to preload the game based on your platforms:

How to Preload Monster Hunter Wilds on PC (Steam)

Open Steam and search for Monster Hunter Wilds. Click on the Pre-Purchase button. Select your region and payment option. Wait for the download to complete.

How to Preload Monster Hunter Wilds on Xbox Series XS

Go to the Xbox Store and search for Monster Hunter Wilds. Select the version you want. Click Pre-Order and then Install. Choose your storage location. The preload will begin automatically.

How to Preload Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5

Visit the PlayStation Store. Find Monster Hunter Wilds. Select the game, and Pre-Order it. It will be available in your PS5 Game Library, click Download and wait for the process to complete.

Preloading Monster Hunter Wilds lets you start playing immediately at launch, so you can avoid server queue, and have the Day One Patch included. It also helps you plan your gaming time without waiting for downloads. Don’t miss your chance to preload Monster Hunter Wilds! Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds guides so you are ready to hunt the monsters as soon as possible: