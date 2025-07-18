How to Reach the Alien Mothership – 99 Nights in the Forest

The woods in 99 Nights in the Forest just got a lot more interesting. With the new Alien Update, you can now visit an actual spaceship floating above the trees. Getting to this mothership takes some work, but the trip is worth it. You’ll fight aliens, collect new weapons, and open locked doors. Here’s everything you need to know about how to reach and open the doors of the Alien Mothership in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to Reach the Alien Mothership in 99 Nights in the Forest

Before you can even think about visiting the mothership, you need to survive long enough for the aliens to show up. This doesn’t happen right away when you start playing.

First, you’ll see a message that says “backup is on its way” early in your game. Don’t worry if nothing happens immediately after this. You need to keep playing and surviving through the nights. The real action starts when you see another message: “something mysterious is flying above you”.

After the flying saucers finish their show in the sky, you’ll hear crash sounds and see red outlines. This means the ships have landed somewhere in your world.

Open up your map and look for flying saucer icons. These show you exactly where the crashed ships landed. You’ll usually see several of these icons scattered around the map. Start traveling to these locations, but be ready for a fight. Each crashed ship has aliens guarding it, and they’re not friendly. These little green enemies will attack you on sight, so bring your best weapons and some healing items.

Walk up to the glowing ship and go inside. You’ll find a teleporter door. Step through this teleporter, and you’ll be transported to the alien mothership. The mothership is basically a combat challenge with rooms full of enemies.

How to Open Locked Doors Inside the Mothership in 99 Nights in the Forest

Once you’re inside the mothership, you’ll quickly run into a problem: locked doors blocking your path. These doors have scanners next to them and signs that say access is restricted to “Captains Only.“

The solution is clever but not obvious. You need to defeat Alien Elite enemies inside the mothership. These are tougher aliens that stand out from the regular ones.

After you kill an Alien Elite, you can pick up their body. Carry this body over to the door scanner and place it next to the device. This means you can’t just run past all the enemies. You need to actively hunt down the Alien Elites to progress through the mothership. Look for aliens that seem different from the others – these are usually your targets.

That’s all you need to know about reaching the alien mothership and opening those tricky doors. The whole process might seem complicated at first, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be collecting alien loot like a pro.