How to Read Marvel Rivals Season 1 Eternal Nightfalls In-Game Comic

We’ve been playing Marvel Rivals lately, and while the gameplay is fun, the Marvel Rivals Season 1 comic is what really caught our attention. They’ve kept the Marvel spirit alive and stayed true to its roots by adding these in-game comics. In Season 1, we get to read this gripping tale of how Dracula and Doctor Doom are teaming up to turn New York into eternal darkness. Let us show you how to access this exclusive in-game comic for yourself.

How to Unlock Marvel Rivals Comic

In Eternal Nightfalls Vol. 1, you’ll discover how two of Marvel’s greatest villains hatched their sinister plan. The story reveals how Doctor Strange got trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane and shows the villains’ clever manipulation of the moon’s orbit to create eternal darkness. As the season progresses, you’ll see how the Fantastic Four steps up to face this threat and watch other heroes join the fight against Dracula’s vampire army.

We found out there are nine gallery cards in total that you need to collect – they’re split up across different things you can do in the game. Here’s where to find them:

Gallery Card How to Unlock Gallery Card 1 Season 1 Battle Pass Gallery Card 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Gallery Card 3 Complete Midnight Features Season 1 event Gallery Card 4 Complete Midnight Features Season 1 event Gallery Card 5 Complete Midnight Features Season 1 event Gallery Card 6 Complete Midnight Features Season 1 event Gallery Card 7 Coming soon Gallery Card 8 Coming soon Gallery Card 9 Coming soon

Cards 7-9 aren’t in the game yet, but they’ll be released as Season 1 continues. Keep an eye out for new events and challenges that might unlock these final pieces of the story.

How to Read Marvel Rivals Season 1 In-Game Comic

Reading the comic is super easy once you’ve unlocked some cards. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Open up Marvel Rivals. Click on the Gallery tab at the top. Find Eternal Night Falls Vol. 1 in the Serials section. Click any card you’ve unlocked to start reading.

If you’re serious about collecting the complete story, you’ll want to start working on your Battle Pass immediately to secure those first two cards. When the Midnight Features event becomes active, make it your top priority to avoid missing out on those time-limited cards.

Keep checking back in the game too. The last three cards aren't out yet, and they'll probably be tied to some future events or challenges. Remember that since the event-exclusive cards don't stick around forever, timing is crucial for completing your collection. Even if you're just curious about what's going on in the game, this comic really adds something special to Marvel Rivals. So grab those cards while you can and watch how New York's endless night story plays out.






