How to Rebirth in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

Let’s talk about that Rebirth button you’ve been avoiding in Steal a Brainrot. Most players see it and think, “No way am I losing all my stuff.” But what if I told you that rebirthing is actually your ticket to becoming way stronger in this game? The players who understand rebirthing are the ones with the best bases, the most cash, and the coolest items. Here is the complete guide on how to Rebirth in Steal a Brainrot, showing you why it’s actually a trade-up for something so much better.

Roblox Steal a Brainrot Rebirth Guide

The first time I saw a Rebirth system in Steal a Brainrot, I was also thinking, “Why would I want to reset everything?” However, once I understand how rebirthing actually works, I realize it’s one of the smartest moves we can make in the game, and you need to know about it too!

When you hit the Rebirth button, your cash will go back to zero, and you will lose all your brainrots. But it’s okay! Your gears and items stay with you, and you get some amazing upgrades. First, your base will get a major makeover. You will also unlock better gears that work faster, more floor space to put stuff, longer lock times, and even brand new floors like the second and third levels for your base. These upgrades make stealing and selling brainrots so much easier and faster.

The best part is, you can get a cash multiplier that helps you earn money way quicker than before. So, even though you start with zero cash, you will make it back super fast and then get some more.

How to Rebirth in Steal a Brainrot

If you are ready to do this, finding the Rebirth button is easy. It’s located on the left side of your screen (the rotating arrows icon). But you can’t just click it whenever you want. The game makes you meet certain requirements first before doing this. You need two things: enough cash and some specific characters.

The characters are scattered around the map. You can steal them from your enemy’s base or even buy them from the conveyor belt in the center of the map. So you will need to explore and find them. The cash comes from doing what you’re probably already doing, which is stealing brainrots and selling them as fast as possible. Once you have both requirements, you will be able to do a Rebirth.

Rebirth Requirements and Rewards

Here’s everything you need to know about each rebirth level. I’ve organized it in a table so you can easily compare what you need and what you get:

Rebirth Cash Required Characters Needed Multiplier Starting Cash Key Rewards 1 1 million • Trippi Troppi

• Tung Tung Sahur 0.5x 5,000 • Friend Controller

• Iron Slap

• Gravity Coil

• Bee Launcher 2 3 million • Boneca Ambalabu

• Brr Brr Patapim 1x 10,000 • +1 slot in base

• Gold Slap

• Coil Combo

• Rage Table 3 12.5 million • Trulimero Trulicina

• Chimpanzini Bananini 2x 25,000 • +1 slot in base

• Diamond Slap

• Grapple Hook

• Taser Gun 4 35 million • Chef Cabracadabra

• Glorbo Fruttodrillo 3x 50,000 • +1 slot in base

• Emerald Slap

• Invisibility Cloak

• Boogie Bomb 5 100 million • Frigo Camel

• Orangutini Ananassini 4x 100,000 • +1 slot in base

• Ruby Slap

• Medusa’s Head 6 350 million • Bombardilo Crocodilo

• Bombombini Gusini 5x 250,000 • +1 slot in base

• Dark Matter Slap

• Web Slinger 7 1 billion • Cocofanto Elefanto 6x 500,000 • +1 slot in base

• Flame Slap

• Quantum Cloner

• All Seeing Sentry 8 5 billion • Tralalero Tralala 7x 1 million • +1 slot in base

• Nuclear Slap

• Rainbowrath Sword 9 25 billion • Girafa Celestro 8x 5 million • +1 slot in base

• Galaxy Slap

• Laser Cape 10 250 billion • Tralalero Tralala 9x 25 million • +1 slot in base

• Glitched Slap

• Body Swap Potion 11 1 trillion • Odin Din Din Dun 10x 45 million • +1 slot in base

• Splatter Slap

• Paintball Gun

Note: All rebirths also give you +10 seconds base lock time.

Strategies for Rebirth in Steal a Brainrot

The key to rebirthing smart is understanding that each rebirth makes the next one easier. That 2x multiplier from rebirth 3 means you’ll earn cash twice as fast, making it much easier to reach the 35 million needed for rebirth 4. Don’t wait too long for Rebirth. Some players grind for hours trying to get more cash, but they’re actually slowing themselves down. As soon as you meet the requirements, go for it. The multiplier boost will help you earn way more in the long run.

Here’s a strategy that most players don’t know about: create a second account to use as your personal storage. Before your Rebirth, move all your valuable items to that second account. Then do the Rebirth on your main account to get all those sweet bonuses. After rebirthing, move everything back from your storage account. Now you have the rebirth multipliers and upgrades, plus all your old items.

To make this work properly, you’ll need a private server, which costs 79 Robux. You can buy one yourself or find Discord groups where people share them for free.

So that’s how to Rebirth in Steal a Brainrot Roblox! Yes, you lose some progress in the short term, but you gain so much more in return. Start working toward your first Rebirth as soon as you can. Once you see how much faster you can earn money with that multiplier, you’ll never want to play without rebirthing again. Don’t forget to also check out our Steal a Brainrot tips and tricks, so you can be a pro stealer!