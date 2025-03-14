Home » Gaming » How to Redeem Cactrot Cactus Code in Roblox The Hunt?

How to Redeem Cactrot Cactus Code in Roblox The Hunt?

by Karan Singh
written by Karan Singh 0 comment

Want to get a free exclusive item during Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition without grinding through difficult quests? Good news! The adorable Cactrot Cactus is available right now through a simple code redemption. While other players are battling through challenges for badges, you can grab this unique collectible in just a few clicks. This guide will walk you through exactly how to claim and equip your very own Cactrot Catcus before the limited-time offer expires on March 24th.

the hun in roblox

Cactrot Cactus Code for Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Here’s the working code for a free Cactrot Cactus item in Roblox:

  • Code: A101AGF4

This code is only available during The Hunt: Mega Edition event which ends on March 24, 2025. Make sure to redeem it before the event concludes!

How to Redeem the Cactrot Cactus Code

Follow these simple steps to redeem the code and get your free Cactrot Cactus:

  1. Launch Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition hub.
  2. Look for the “Redeem Code” button on the top left side of your screen
  3. Click on it to open the code redemption popup.
  4. Enter the code: A101AGF4 in the “Enter Code Here” field.
  5. Click the “Claim” button
Redeem the Cactrot Cactus Code in roblox

How to Equip Your Cactrot Cactus

After redeeming the code, you’ll need to equip the item to actually wear it:

  1. Exit The Hunt: Mega Edition and return to the Roblox Player
  2. Select “Avatar” from the left-side menu
  3. Go to the “Customize” section.
  4. Navigate to “Accessories“.
  5. Find the Cactrot Cactus in your inventory and equip it.

The Cactrot Cactus is a head accessory that gives your avatar a unique look during the event.

About The Hunt: Mega Edition

Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition is a major platform-wide event featuring 25 different Roblox experiences. Players can compete to earn badges by completing quests in each participating game, with a chance to win up to $1,000,000 for those who collect the most badges.

The event runs until March 24, 2025, giving you plenty of time to collect badges and compete for prizes. Don’t forget to check out our other guides for The Hunt: Mega Edition to help you complete quests in the various participating games!

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Pokemon TCG Pocket when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

Monster Hunter Wilds: Elemental vs Raw Weapon Damage

How to Complete Roblox Rivals The Hunt Edition Quest?

Where is Hippie in Fisch – Roblox?

Marvel Rivals: How to Get Black Panther Thrice-Cursed King and...

Roblox Dead Rails: How to Get Bank Code and Open...

Gaming Studios Avoid Fall 2025 Launch as GTA 6 Release...

Fortnite Lara Croft Skin Release Date, Prices, and Bundle Details

Roblox LOCKED Codes (March 2025)

Roblox Sakura Stand Codes (March 2025)

Roblox Peroxide Codes (March 2025)