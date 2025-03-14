How to Redeem Cactrot Cactus Code in Roblox The Hunt?

Want to get a free exclusive item during Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition without grinding through difficult quests? Good news! The adorable Cactrot Cactus is available right now through a simple code redemption. While other players are battling through challenges for badges, you can grab this unique collectible in just a few clicks. This guide will walk you through exactly how to claim and equip your very own Cactrot Catcus before the limited-time offer expires on March 24th.

Cactrot Cactus Code for Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Here’s the working code for a free Cactrot Cactus item in Roblox:

Code: A101AGF4

This code is only available during The Hunt: Mega Edition event which ends on March 24, 2025. Make sure to redeem it before the event concludes!

How to Redeem the Cactrot Cactus Code

Follow these simple steps to redeem the code and get your free Cactrot Cactus:

Launch Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition hub. Look for the “Redeem Code” button on the top left side of your screen Click on it to open the code redemption popup. Enter the code: A101AGF4 in the “Enter Code Here” field. Click the “Claim” button

How to Equip Your Cactrot Cactus

After redeeming the code, you’ll need to equip the item to actually wear it:

Exit The Hunt: Mega Edition and return to the Roblox Player Select “Avatar” from the left-side menu Go to the “Customize” section. Navigate to “Accessories“. Find the Cactrot Cactus in your inventory and equip it.

The Cactrot Cactus is a head accessory that gives your avatar a unique look during the event.

About The Hunt: Mega Edition

Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition is a major platform-wide event featuring 25 different Roblox experiences. Players can compete to earn badges by completing quests in each participating game, with a chance to win up to $1,000,000 for those who collect the most badges.

The event runs until March 24, 2025, giving you plenty of time to collect badges and compete for prizes. Don’t forget to check out our other guides for The Hunt: Mega Edition to help you complete quests in the various participating games!