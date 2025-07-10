How to Reroll Charm Stats in Dig with Charm Chisel

Getting charms in Dig is exciting, but what happens when your rare charm has terrible stats? Don’t worry, because the Charm Chisel is here to save the day. This handy tool lets you reroll your charm stats until you get something better. In this guide, I will show you how to reroll charm stats in Dig, plus how to use the Charm Chisel properly.

What is the Charm Chisel in Dig?

The Charm Chisel is basically your second chance machine. When you get a charm with disappointing stats, you can use this tool to reroll those numbers. However, the result of rerolling is also random. You might get better stats, or you might get worse ones. But at least you get another shot at getting those sweet SS-tier buffs.

Moreover, the Charm Chisel won’t change what your charm does. It only changes how strong the effects are. So let’s say you have a luck charm, then the Charm Chisel, it will boost your luck, just hopefully with better numbers after rerolling.

How to Get the Charm Chisel to Reroll Charm Stats

If you want to get the Charm Chisel in Dig, you will need some cash saved up. Here is exactly what you need to do:

Go to Fox Town. That’s the starting area where you spent your first few hours digging. Look for the Bank Building, which should be easy to spot. Once you’re inside the bank, talk to the Appraiser on the right side of the building. You will see a few options. Choose the Charm Chisel purchase option.



The price for a Charm Chisel is $25,000 in-game currency, which isn’t cheap but definitely worth it if you’re serious about optimizing your charms.

How to Reroll Charm Stats with Charm Chisel

The process of using Charm Chisel is a bit different from other tools in Dig. Here are the steps:

Start by opening your backpack and finding the Charm Chisel. Equip it to one of your quickbar slots. Then press the corresponding number key to hold it in your hand. As soon as you equip the Charm Chisel, the charm menu will have a small pencil icon at the bottom right corner. This is your reroll button. Click on the pencil icon of whichever charm you want to enhance.

The game will show you how much the reroll costs and ask you to confirm. Once you confirm and pay the fee, your charm gets completely new stats. The Charm Chisel will disappear from your inventory after use, so make sure you buy several if you plan to do multiple rerolls.

When you use a Charm Chisel, each stat gets a new letter from F to SS tiers, and the actual numbers change within the allowed range for that charm type. If your charm has multiple stat lines (like endurance and luck on the same charm), each one gets rerolled separately. This means you might get a great roll on one stat and a terrible roll on another.

Also Read:

Charm Reroll Costs by Rarity

Not all charms cost the same to reroll. The rarer your charm, the more expensive it gets. Here’s the complete breakdown:

Charm Rarity Reroll Cost Junk $325 Common $400 Unusual $475 Scarce $550 Legendary $1,225 Mythical $1,450 Divine $1,675 Boss $1,900

As you can see, rerolling a Boss charm costs almost six times more than rerolling a Junk charm. This makes sense since Boss charms are much rarer and potentially more powerful.

Smart Charm Rerolling Strategies

A tip for you to remember: Don’t just reroll every charm you find. That’s a fast way to go broke. Instead, focus on the charms that actually matter for how you play. If you like to dig fast, work on charms that boost your digging speed. If you want rare stuff, focus on luck charms. Makes sense, right?

Also, if you can afford it, try to buy around 20-50 Chisels at once. That way, you can keep rerolling the same charm until you get awesome stats without running back to town every time. The stats go from F (worst) to SS (best). Don’t settle for anything below A-tier on your best charms. It might take a few tries, but getting that perfect SS stat is the goal.

So, is the Charm Chisel worth it? Absolutely! Especially if you’re planning to play Dig for a while. The initial $25,000 cost might seem a bit steep, but think of it as an investment. Once you start finding Legendary, Mythical, or Divine charms, having the ability to reroll them becomes incredibly valuable. Just remember to budget for the reroll costs too!