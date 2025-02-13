How to Save Game in Monster Hunter Wilds: Guide to Never Lose Your Hunt

In Monster Hunter Wilds, properly saving your progress is super important to keep all your hard-earned rewards and achievements safe. Knowing how saving works in the game is key to not losing any of your progress. Here is a simple guide to help you out on how to save the game in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to Save Game in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds offers two main ways to save your progress: automatic and manual saving. Each method has its own benefits and limitations that you should understand to keep your hunting journey safe.

Automatic Saving Feature

The game comes with a built-in autosave system that automatically saves your progress after completing quests. This feature helps protect your achievements without any extra effort on your part.

When autosave is active, you’ll notice a small icon appearing in the bottom right corner of your screen. It’s crucial not to turn off your system while this icon is displayed, as it could corrupt your file. While autosave is currently a permanent feature that can’t be disabled, it handles several aspects of your progress:

Quest completion results.

Gathered materials and items.

Gil currency earned.

Equipment crafted.

Monster parts collected.

Manual Saving Feature

If you prefer more control over your saved files, manual saving is available through the Systems menu. Here’s how to do it:

Press the Start button to open the Main Menu. Go to the Systems tab. Select the Save option. Wait for the save confirmation message.

Remember that you can’t save during active quests or expeditions, so make sure to save before starting any major hunts.

Managing Save Files in Monster Hunter Wilds

While the autosave system maintains one continuous save file, manual saving allows you to create multiple save states. This is great for players who want to try different things in the game without losing their main progress. This feature can be particularly useful if you want to:

Try different weapon builds and experiment with various hunting styles.

Start fresh with a new character while keeping your hunter’s progress intact.

Keep a backup of your progress to protect against any unexpected problem.

How to Delete Save Files in Monster Hunter Wilds

If you need to remove old saved files, here are the steps you need to do:

Return to the title screen and click Start Game to access the Save menu. Select the save file you want to remove, and then press the R button to open the sub-menu. Choose Delete Save.

Before jumping into battle in Monster Hunter Wilds, follow these saving tips to keep your progress safe:

Always save manually before quitting , even if autosave is on.

, even if autosave is on. If you played the Closed Beta Test, keep your save file to get bonus items in the full game.

in the full game. Watch for the save icon and don’t interrupt the process when it appears.

Understanding these save mechanics may sound unnecessary, but many hunters have regretted quitting while autosave was still in progress or forgetting to manually save, losing their hard-earned hunt progress. Taking a few extra moments to manage your saves ensures your achievements stay protected and keeps you ready for any challenge Monster Hunter Wilds throws at you.

Also Read: