How to Scan Documents Directly in WhatsApp on iPhone

WhatsApp recently introduced the ability to directly scan documents from within the app on iOS. You’ll no longer have to rely on the Notes app or other third-party scanner apps for scanning documents; instead, you can open WhatsApp, go to a chat, and directly scan documents into a PDF file and share it with whoever needs it.

To get the update, open the App Store and download the latest WhatsApp for iOS 24.25.89 update. This feature also works on WhatsApp Business, and I’ve been able to use it on my app, version 24.25.90.

It comes with the following features:

Flash: Auto/On/Off

Auto/On/Off Filters: Color (default), Grayscale, Black and White, Photo

Color (default), Grayscale, Black and White, Photo Edit: Manually crop, add filters, and rotate the document after capturing it

Manually crop, add filters, and rotate the document after capturing it Capture: Multiple pages in continuation

Multiple pages in continuation Automatic capture and framing upon document detection

Scan Documents Directly Using WhatsApp Camera on iPhone

Once you have updated your WhatsApp app to the latest version, here’s how you can start capturing and scanning documents without leaving the app:

Open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone. Go to the chat where you want to share a document. Tap the + button and select Documents. Choose Scan Document and position the document in view. You can enable the flash if needed and apply filters. By default, WhatsApp will automatically capture the document once it’s detected. If you prefer manual capture, tap Auto in the top-right corner to switch modes. Preview the capture and fine-tune the margins if required. You can continue scanning additional pages in the same way. Once done, tap Save in the bottom-right corner. WhatsApp will generate a PDF file and display a preview. Tap the Send button to share it.

While it’s just one of many features in WhatsApp, this new document scanner has the potential to outperform some dedicated apps. It’s fast, directly accessible within WhatsApp, and includes almost everything you need to scan and share various documents, such as notes, receipts, and office files.

Recently, WhatsApp rolled out new audio and video calling features, message reminders, and custom lists. Along the same lines, WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a new reverse image search feature to combat misinformation.

With these frequent updates and the addition of many useful features, is WhatsApp cementing its position as the go-to instant messaging app, or is it simply trying to stay relevant and maintain its user base? Let me know your thoughts via comments or social media.