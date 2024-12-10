How to See How Long You’ve Been Friends with Someone on Discord

There is no way to check how long you have been friends with someone on Discord. However, third-party Discord bots do let you easily check your friend’s stats. Here’s how to check how long you have been friends with someone on Discord.

⚠️ Warning: Both BetterDiscord and Vencord are third-party bots not officially endorsed by Discord, and using them may violate Discord’s terms of service. While not all plugins breach Discord’s terms, the ones mentioned here are generally considered safe. Please do your due diligence.

Both bots offer similar functionality so you can go with any. If you are already using one, then stick with it. We think you can go for Vencord if you use the Discord web app, and choose BetterDiscord if you primarily use the desktop app.

Method 1: Using BetterDiscord with FriendsSince Plugin

BetterDiscord allows you to add custom plugins and themes to your Discord app. With the FriendsSince plugin, you can see the exact date when you became friends with someone.

Visit BetterDiscord’s official website and download the installer. Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to install BetterDiscord on your Discord client. Follow this installation guide for step-by-step instructions. Visit the FriendsSince plugin’s official page and click Download. Open Discord and navigate to User Settings > BetterDiscord > Plugins. Click Open Plugins Folder, then drag and drop the downloaded plugin file into the folder. Enable the FriendsSince plugin by toggling the switch next to it.

Once enabled, go to any friend’s profile, and you’ll see the date you became friends displayed prominently under the Friends Since section. If it is not available, restart the Discord app for the feature to appear.

Method 2: Using Vencord with FriendsSince Plugin

Vencord is another tool that enhances your Discord experience. Its FriendsSince plugin works similarly, showing you how long you’ve been friends with someone.

Visit Vencord’s official website and follow the instructions to download and install it. For detailed installation steps, check this guide. Open Vencord and navigate to User Settings > Plugins. Search for the FriendsSince plugin and enable it. Restart Discord to activate the plugin.

Once done, you can view the friendship start date directly from a friend’s profile. Incase if the feature is not available right away, just reload the page.

