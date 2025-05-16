Fortnite just added a new AI Darth Vader that responds to your voice in real-time. Despite being programmed with strict rules and guidelines, players have already tricked the Dark Lord into saying things that are way off-script. Here’s what you should know about how to speak with Fortnite AI Darth Vader, and why he’s already in trouble.

How to Speak with AI Darth Vader in Fortnite

Finding and talking to Darth Vader is surprisingly simple:

First, go to your Settings and find Conversational AI in Keyboard Controls. Assign a button for activating the AI chat feature. Find and defeat Darth Vader at the three locations we marked below. Once defeated, press your assigned AI button to speak directly to the Dark Lord.

The AI uses James Earl Jones’ iconic voice, with permission from his estate. According to his family, Jones always wanted fans of all ages to continue to experience his voice as Vader. The technology used by Epic Games behind this feature combines Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash model for generating responses with ElevenLabs’ Flash v2.5 model for voice synthesis.

What Can AI Vader Do For You in Fortnite?

This isn’t just a gimmick. In Fortnite, AI Vader can actually help your gameplay by providing:

Real-time updates on your squad.

Storm distance warnings.

Information about nearby POIs and loot.

For Star Wars fans, there’s an added bonus. Vader can sing Disney and Star Wars songs if you ask nicely.

AI Restrictions That Still Miss the Mark

Epic Games programmed Vader with numerous restrictions. He’s supposed to avoid:

Swearing or offensive language.

Political discussions.

Religious topics.

Romantic conversations.

Promoting violence.

The AI was built to steer clear of risky topics. It’s meant to shut down gambling talk, avoid chats about V-Bucks, and respond to harmful questions with lines like, “You are valued, Trooper. Seek assistance from the authorities.”

Darth Vader AI already accidentally swore & called Loserfruit a "Thug".. they'll hotfix this asap 😭😭pic.twitter.com/deDlqZOXpv — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 16, 2025

However, players quickly found ways to bypass the filters. Just hours after launch, streamer Loserfruit got Vader to drop an F-bomb. Epic rolled out a fix within 30 minutes, saying, “We pushed a fix within 30 minutes of this happening in-game, so this shouldn’t happen again.” Still, the back-and-forth between players and the AI isn’t over.

Remember that it is important to maintain a positive and respectful environment in any game or interaction involving AI. If you try to say things like self-harm, abuse, racism, homophobia, or anything toxic, the AI Darth Vader will leave your squad and fight you. So, please don’t ruin it with bad behavior. Keep it respectful and enjoy the game.

Privacy and Parental Controls for Fortnite AI Darth Vader

For concerned parents, Epic has implemented safeguards:

Players under 13 (or their country’s digital consent age) need parental permission.

Voice interactions aren’t stored long-term.

Parents can disable AI features through Parental Controls in the main menu or web settings.

This bold but controversial feature shows where games are going. Can you believe that now NPCs with AI can talk back like a real character? Just watch what you say to the Dark Lord, though, because the Force isn’t always strong with content filters.