How to Start Michael’s Mission in GTA Online?

Michael De Santa has finally made his long-awaited debut in GTA Online with the “A Safehouse in the Hills” update. The iconic GTA 5 protagonist, appears in a special mission called “Home Sweet Home” that pays $500,000 on first completion and teases future content involving Michael and other characters. However, accessing this mission requires significant investment and completing prerequisite content first. This guide explains exactly how to unlock and start Michael’s mission in GTA Online.

Requirements to Access Michael’s Mission in GTA Online

Before you can play Michael’s mission, you must meet these requirements:

Purchase a Mansion:

Complete All 5 KnoWay Out Missions:

Wait for Avi's Call:

How to Unlock Michael’s Mission

After buying your mansion and completing the introductory cutscene with Michael and Amanda De Santa, you must complete all five KnoWay Out missions for Avi Schwartzman by traveling to the golden “A” icons on your map and answering the ringing payphones at each location. Once you finish the fifth mission, wait for Avi to call your in-game phone, which can take anywhere from a few minutes to over an hour. When he calls, check your Job List for the “Invite to Home Sweet Home” mission and accept it to begin the special mission featuring Michael De Santa, which pays $500,000 on first completion.

Can You Do Michael’s Mission Without a Mansion?

No, you absolutely must own one of the three Prix Luxury mansions to access Michael’s mission. The mansion purchase is a hard requirement that gates access to “Home Sweet Home.”

However, you CAN complete all five KnoWay Out missions without owning a mansion – these are available to all players through the payphone locations or the online menu. This allows you to experience most of the new story content and earn money while saving up for a mansion purchase if you cannot afford one immediately.