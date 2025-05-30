How to Switch Characters in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Choosing the right character affects your gameplay quite a lot in Elden Ring Nightreign, and knowing how to switch between them is important for exploring different playstyles. This guide covers everything you need to know about switching characters in Elden Ring Nightreign, including both methods available and multiplayer considerations.

How to Change Your Character?

Method 1: Character Selection Bell (Main Hub)

To switch characters, locate the Character Selection station in Roundtable Hold. Find the bell positioned next to a suit of armor. Interacting with this bell opens the character selection menu. This interface shows each character’s capabilities, allowing you to review their differences before making a selection.

Method 2: Sparring Grounds (Practice Area)

The second method uses the Sparring Grounds, located northeast of the main Site of Grace. Access character switching through the Sparring Settings Menu and navigate to the Character tab. This area allows you to test different characters’ abilities and movesets before selecting one for an expedition.

Character Selection in Different Game Modes

When playing alone, your character choice at the Selection Bell determines who you’ll control during the opening cutscene and throughout the entire expedition.

Multiplayer introduces additional complexity to character selection. While your current character in Roundtable Hold doesn't matter much, the timed selection screen during matchmaking becomes important. Interestingly, multiple players can choose the same character, though this rarely provides optimal team composition.

You can’t adjust their visual appearance beyond unlocking new outfits (which requires defeating multiple Nightlords and spending Murk). If you’re interested in the cosmetic side of character customization, our complete outfit guide covers all available costumes and how to unlock them.

That’s everything you need to know about changing characters in Elden Ring Nightreign. Whether you’re experimenting with different playstyles in solo expeditions or building team compositions in multiplayer, understanding the character switching system will help you make the most of each Nightfarer’s abilities.