How to Take Cutout Sticker Like iPhone on Google Photos

Google Photos is adding a tap-and-hold to create a cutout sticker feature.

You can copy or share the sticker to your chats, messages, and more.

It has started rolling out for iOS, but there’s no update on its availability on Android.

Remember when Apple launched the Visual Look Up’s subject lifting feature in iOS 16? Visual Look Up allowed you to tap and hold to lift the main subject from the image and use it or save it as a sticker. It’s a pretty useful feature for creating stickers, as it reduces the hassle of manually creating a sticker by using a third-party app. Google Photos is doing the same by adding the same tap-and-hold sticker creation feature. Here’s how to cutout stickers from images using Google Photos.

Android Authority reports that Google Photos is rolling out the same iPhone-like option to create stickers and then share them with others. The confusing part is that this feature is only being rolled out on iOS for now, where it already exists on the Photos app. Let’s find out more about this feature:

What is the Create Sticker Feature on Google Photos?

Create Sticker works the same as iPhones. It detects the main subject and lets you create a sticker from it. The best part is that you can copy and share the sticker to your chats, messages, and even other apps.

However, there is a missing option that is available on the iPhone. You get one more “Add Sticker” with the copy and share button on the iOS Photos app, which is not available on Google Photos. Tapping on this adds your sticker directly to your sticker menu, and you can even add visual effects like Outline, Comic, Puffy, and Shiny.

Also Read:

Moreover, it could be a useful feature if released on Android. Smartphone brands like Samsung and OnePlus have copied this feature in their photo app, but it’s still not available for all Android devices.

How To Create a Sticker On Google Photos?

If you have used this feature on iPhone, then it’s the same on Google Photos. Just tap and hold on the main subject, and it will create a cutout sticker from it. You will get a pop-up the first time you use this feature, giving a brief introduction about the subject.

We haven’t tested how precise the cutouts are in comparison to the iPhone. Maybe it performs better than the iPhone, as it is coming from Google, which has done pretty well with its software in the past.

One more thing to test out is how it works when there are multiple subjects in the image. This is because the iPhone still struggles to create a proper cutout from multiple subjects. Sometimes, it doesn’t lift the subject that you want as a sticker. So maybe you might not face these types of issues in Google Photos.

This feature has started rolling out for some users, but is not available to all for now. So, keep an eye out and stay tuned for more updates like this in the future.